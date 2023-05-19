What the Supreme Court’s Google and Twitter decisions mean for social media





The Supreme Court has not too long ago made decisions with implications for social media giants Google and Twitter. CBS News reported on the result of those rulings, which successfully upheld the present state of prison protections for virtual platforms. As such, main corporations in the social media sphere can't be held liable for the content material shared via their customers. To delve additional into the topic, the community invited Adam Liptak, a famend journalist and Supreme Court correspondent at The New York Times, to supply insights on what the verdicts mean for the web's long run.