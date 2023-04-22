What time does the NFL Draft start?





The NFL Draft is one in all the most enjoyable occasions of the yr for soccer lovers and for masses of school avid gamers hoping to meet their goals of constructing it to the National Football League. The 2023 NFL Draft is about to start on Thursday, April 27, and can run via Saturday, April 29, with protection airing on WFAA.

This yr, the greatest storyline surrounding the draft is definitely the quarterback the Carolina Panthers will make a selection. However, for lovers in North Texas, all eyes can be on the Dallas Cowboys, whose first select comes later in the first spherical at quantity 26.

If you might be desperate to practice all the motion, the 2nd day of NFL Draft protection on WFAA will characteristic the 2nd and 3rd spherical selections beginning at 6 p.m. CST on Friday, April 28. The ultimate day of protection will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.