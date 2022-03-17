What to know about the 100 US ‘Switchblade’ drones heading to Ukraine

U.S. Marine Corps

(WASHINGTON) — In a White Home record of weapons being despatched to Ukraine as a part of a brand new $800 million navy help bundle introduced by President Joe Biden Wednesday — amongst almost 10,000 anti-armor weapons, 800 anti-aircraft Stinger methods, and hundreds of rifles — appeared 100 “tactical unmanned aerial methods.”

However these aren’t the massive U.S. drones you are used to seeing.

The 100 unmanned methods heading to Ukraine are literally small “Switchblade” drones, a U.S. official advised ABC Information.

Not like long-range Predator drones, which look just like small planes and hearth missiles at targets, the smallest Switchblade mannequin matches in a rucksack and flies straight into targets to detonate its small warhead.

Lower than 2-feet lengthy and weighing solely 5.5 kilos, the Switchblade 300 might be launched from a small tube that resembles a mortar, after which it may fly for as much as 15 minutes. The bigger Switchblade 600 is efficient in opposition to armored targets and may fly for greater than 40 minutes, however weighs 50 kilos, in accordance with the producer.

The U.S. official couldn’t say whether or not one or each of the methods can be included within the 100 items destined for Ukraine.

Each Switchblades use onboard sensors and GPS to information them to their targets. Each even have a “wave-off” characteristic in order that human operators can abort an assault if civilians seem close to the goal or if the enemy withdraws.

“These had been designed for U.S. Particular Operations Command and are precisely the kind of weapons methods that may have a right away influence on the battlefield,” stated Mick Mulroy, former deputy assistant secretary of protection and an ABC Information nationwide safety and protection analyst.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.