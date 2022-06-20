What to know before you buy Stanley Cup Final tickets

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Game one tickets for the Stanley Cup Final broke resale data, in accordance to third-party vendor Vivid Seats. The on-line ticket resale website now reveals tickets for the following a number of video games between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche operating between a number of hundred and over $12,000 every.

The costs are manner up in contrast to earlier years, making the stakes increased for die-hard followers keen to pay to watch all of the motion on the ice in particular person. And that’s why Tampa Police can be out, in pressure, round Amalie Arena before the puck drops, rooting out criminals hawking faux tickets.

Tampa Police Cpl. Stanley Merchant stated the law enforcement officials assigned to the unit know the regulars who promote reputable tickets on the road. And he advises ticket hunters to verify with a kind of officers before buying from a person promoting across the area.

And the most important pink flag, in accordance to Corporal Merchant, is the supply to promote you a paper ticket.

“There are no paper tickets at all,” he stated.

Corporal Merchant additionally recommends utilizing warning when shopping for on-line.

“There are people who, if you get online, will tell you if they’ve had issues with this website or that website,” he stated. “You might have to do a little research.”

Pinellas County Consumer Protection Investigator Anna Marie Fiallos advised ABC Action News your cost methodology could make all of the distinction ought to the web deal go south. Her recommendation:

“No gift cards, don’t pay by cash. Don’t wire money. Those are all the same as cash, so once you send it your money is good as gone.”