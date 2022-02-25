What to know in wake of winter storm, freezing cold if you live in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb

Communities throughout North and Central Texas have closed down to various degrees as a winter storm sweeps through the state, dropping temperatures into the teens and dumping ice, sleet and snow across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of the area ahead of the arctic blast Wednesday. On Tuesday, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a winter weather watch.

Here’s where you can find resources and updates for Dallas-Fort Worth area suburbs.

Allen

Allen ISD has closed all facilities and canceled all scheduled activities for Thursday and Friday.

Arlington

Arlington closes city facilities, halts services amid winter storm News Here’s what Arlington residents should know about winter storm By Sarah Bahari

Colleyville

What Colleyville residents should know about the winter storm Weather Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has canceled school on Thursday and Friday because of the impending winter storm. Meanwhile, Colleyville officials are reminding residents to remember the 4 P’s: People, pets, plants and pipes. By Anna Caplan

DeSoto

How DeSoto residents can stay safe and prepare for winter storm, freezing weather Weather DeSoto has compiled a list of cold weather tips for its residents as they weather the winter storm as it announced that all city facilities will be closed Thursday due to the weather. By Cecilia Lenzen

Frisco

What Frisco residents need to know about wintry weather this week Weather Freezing rain and occasional sleet are possible Wednesday and Thursday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. By Brandi Addison

Garland

Garland ISD has closed all campuses and cancel all scheduled activities on Thursday and Friday.

Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie ISD has closed all campuses and canceled all scheduled activities Thursday and Friday.

Grapevine

What Grapevine residents should know about the winter weather News Grapevine-Colleyville ISD canceled school on Thursday and Friday because of the winter weather, with the city shutting down all municipal facilities Thursday. By Anna Caplan

Irving

Here’s how Irving residents should deal with after-effects of winter storm News Here’s what Irving residents should know about the winter storm, from closures to winter weather tips. By Sarah Bahari

Mesquite

Mesquite ISD canceled all activities and classes for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

How Mesquite residents can stay safe in wake of winter storm, freezing temperatures Weather In anticipation of the upcoming winter storm in the D-FW area, Mesquite is monitoring and preparing for severe weather. Here are some tips for staying safe during the storm. By Cecilia Lenzen

Plano

Safety tips and how Plano residents can deal with freeze after the storm Weather Here are some safety tips for Plano residents in the wake of the winter storm that arrived in D-FW Wednesday evening. Sleet and ice have made for dangerous driving conditions. By Teri Webster

Southlake

Carroll ISD canceled school for Thursday and Friday.

What Southlake residents should know about the winter weather Weather A winter weather system has arrived and Southlake officials are reminding residents to remember the 4 P’s: People, pets, plants and pipes. Meanwhile, Carroll ISD canceled classes for Thursday and Friday. By Anna Caplan

