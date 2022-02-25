What to know in wake of winter storm, freezing cold if you live in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb

Communities throughout North and Central Texas have closed down to various degrees as a winter storm sweeps through the state, dropping temperatures into the teens and dumping ice, sleet and snow across the region.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of the area ahead of the arctic blast Wednesday. On Tuesday, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a winter weather watch.
Here’s where you can find resources and updates for Dallas-Fort Worth area suburbs.
Your North Texas winter weather guide
Allen
Allen ISD has closed all facilities and canceled all scheduled activities for Thursday and Friday.
Arlington
Arlington closes city facilities, halts services amid winter storm
Colleyville
What Colleyville residents should know about the winter storm
DeSoto
How DeSoto residents can stay safe and prepare for winter storm, freezing weather
Frisco
What Frisco residents need to know about wintry weather this week
Garland
Garland ISD has closed all campuses and cancel all scheduled activities on Thursday and Friday.
Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie ISD has closed all campuses and canceled all scheduled activities Thursday and Friday.
Grapevine
What Grapevine residents should know about the winter weather
Irving
Here’s how Irving residents should deal with after-effects of winter storm
Mesquite
Mesquite ISD canceled all activities and classes for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
How Mesquite residents can stay safe in wake of winter storm, freezing temperatures
Plano
Safety tips and how Plano residents can deal with freeze after the storm
Southlake
Carroll ISD canceled school for Thursday and Friday.
What Southlake residents should know about the winter weather
More winter weather coverage
What should I do if my power goes out?
Need a place to get warm? Here are shelters in your area
Everything you need to know about boil notices, frozen pipes
Extra food, booties and fresh water: How to keep pets warm during extreme cold
What to know about driving on snowy or icy roads
Here’s what you should keep in your car to prepare for severe winter weather
Do not store your food outside if you lose power. Here’s why
Will your plants survive? How to assess your North Texas landscape after deep freeze
This guide can help you pick a portable power station