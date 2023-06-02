florida-news

What we know about his death and the Memphis officers charged with murder

June 2, 2023
Five former police officers from Memphis, including Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith, have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes relating to the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who passed away three days after a confrontation with the police during a traffic stop. While approaching Nichols’ car, a confrontation occurred, leading to officers chasing Nichols, calling for back-up, and eventually, Nichols collapsing and complaining of shortness of breath. Nichols’ mother believes that the police caused her son to have a heart attack and kidney failure, while Attorney Ben Crump alleges that police officers beat Nichols continuously for three minutes, treating him “like a human piñata.” Video footage of the altercation will be released tomorrow.

