What we know about Robert E. Crimo III, the person of interest in Highland Park parade shooting

Hours after a gunman opened fireplace on a suburban Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six folks and wounding two dozen, police detained a person they recognized as a person of interest, Robert Crimo III. He has not been formally charged in the assault.

Investigators say the gunman shot at parade-goers from a rooftop at round 10:15 a.m. as the group celebrated Independence Day. A “high-powered rifle” was recovered at the scene, police stated. The suspect was initially described as a younger White man with lengthy darkish hair.

A couple of hours later, authorities publicly recognized Crimo as the man being sought and launched a photograph. Police haven’t stated what precisely led them to determine Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting.

Robert E. Crimo III Highland Park Police



He was taken into custody Monday night after police stated he led them on a quick chase in his Honda Fit.

Police stated Crimo, who is called Bobby, is 22 however the FBI and Crimo’s obvious social media gave his age as 21.

On Monday afternoon, police and FBI surrounded the household’s residence in Highwood, simply north of Highland Park. Neighbors instructed CBS Chicago that Crimo lived there together with his father and uncle. His uncle stated Crimo stayed in an condo in the again.

His father, a deli proprietor, ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Highland Park in 2019. Crimo’s uncle Paul stated he hadn’t seen any indicators that his nephew would possibly commit violence.

“There was no indication at all,” Paul Crimo instructed CBS Chicago. “There was no indication that I’ve seen at all that would lead up to this.”

He stated he was “heartbroken” by the assault.

“I can’t even believe it right now. (I’m) praying for all the families and for everybody that got injured and hurt,” he stated.

Bobby Crimo additionally glided by the stage identify Awake the Rapper and posted content material on-line that included violent imagery. On a now-deleted YouTube web page, some of his movies featured his hometown, and others together with animated scenes of gun violence. In one video that depicts gun violence, he could be heard saying, “I need to leave now. I need to just do it. It is my destiny.”

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stated in an interview Tuesday on “CBS Mornings” that she knew Crimo as a toddler.

“I was his Cub Scout pack leader. He was a little boy at the time. My heart breaks for everybody in this town,” Rotering stated. “I’m not sure what happened to him to compel him to commit this kind of evil in his hometown, but we have a city that is in deep mourning today and we are going to take a long time to heal from all of this.”

