What will be Biden’s biggest hurdles in expected reelection run?





As in line with studies from CBS News, President Joe Biden is predicted to claim his candidacy for every other time period as early as Tuesday. Nevertheless, his expected re-election race comes with its personal set of hindrances. CBS News studies that considered one of his senior advisors, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, has been decided on to steer his marketing campaign. With the announcement of his candidacy across the nook, there's a lot hypothesis on what his biggest hurdles may be. As it stands, it's unclear what demanding situations the president's group will face in their bid for re-election. With CBS News protecting an in depth eye at the scenario, updates will be to be had as they spread.