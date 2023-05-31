What will the Texans’ defense look like? DC Matt Burke explains

After a 12 months with Lovie Smith, identified for popularizing the Tampa 2 defense, the Houston Texans have employed a brand new defensive-minded head trainer this offseason. DeMeco Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker of the Texans, has returned to the crew and coincided with a shift in the crew’s defensive philosophy. While the actual nature of the exchange will grow to be clearer as the season approaches, first-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke has not too long ago shared some perception into what can also be anticipated.