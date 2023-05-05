What you need to know about recent bank failures. Is your money safe?

The recent turmoil in the banking industry may be causing concern for those worried about the safety of their money. Shares of PacWest, a small regional bank based in Los Angeles, plummeted by nearly 40% after confirming it may put itself up for sale, leading to fears of potential bank runs. However, those with money in U.S. banks insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and with less than $250,000 should not be worried as their money is protected. Credit unions are insured by the National Credit Union Administration. If an individual has over $250,000 in individual accounts at one bank, experts suggest moving any remainder to another financial institution. Customers of banks sold will have access to their money from the new owner. To ensure your money is insured, customers should familiarize themselves with the types of investments their bank provides as FDIC deposit insurance does not cover stock or bond investments, safe deposit boxes or their contents, or crypto assets.



