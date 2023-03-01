Whataburger has fast food’s healthiest cheeseburger, study claims

Take this “study” with a grain of salt – or possibly now not since these types of burgers have already got sufficient first of all.

TEXAS, USA — Take a chunk out of this: Whataburger (allegedly) has the healthiest cheeseburger at the fast meals marketplace.

Yes, Whataburger. Let’s destroy down the way it used to be defined and discuss it.

So … Gambling.com, the authoritative supply on all issues well being meals, says it amassed the preferred fast meals burger chains from a Visual Capitalist report and broke down every cheeseburger’s dietary values into 4 classes: sugar, fats, sodium and energy. Each of the 4 metrics have been damaged down into how a lot the burger had in keeping with ounce (28g), after which used to be inverted right into a “score” the use of the PERCENTRANK serve as.

For instance: Whataburger’s cheese burger used to be weighed at 340 grams and has 12 grams of sugar, 32 grams of fats, 1651 milligrams of sodium and 680 energy. When evaluating those metrics in keeping with ounce/28 grams (1 sugar, 2.66 fats, 137.66 sodium and 56.69 energy) to the remainder of the sector, Whataburger’s inverted rankings got here out to the next:

*Note: The nearer those rankings are to ten, the simpler.*

Sugar: 7.2

Fat ranking: 9.3

Sodium: 7.9

Calories: 9.3

Overall: 8.4

Here is the highest 10 general well being ranking rankings, in step with Gambling.com’s metrics:

Whataburger – Whataburger with cheese: 8.4 In-N-Out Burger – Cheeseburger: 8.2 Checker’s/Rally’s – Checkerburger with cheese: 6.3 Culvers – ButterBuger Cheese: 5.7 Del Taco – Del Cheeseburger: 5.5 Dairy Queen – Original Cheeseburger: 5.2 Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s – Small Cheeseburger: 5.0 McDonald’s – Cheeseburger: 5.0 Five Guys – Cheeseburger: 4.8 Wendy’s – Jr. Cheeseburger: 4.6

In-N-Out’s cheeseburger ranked the most efficient for lowest calorie depend in keeping with ounce, scoring a ten.0. Checker’s ranked the most efficient for lowest fats content material in keeping with ounce, scoring a ten.0 in that metric. Culvers scored the most efficient for lowest sodium in keeping with ounce, additionally scoring 10.0.

The maximum dangerous burger, in step with this “study,” used to be Burger King with an general well being ranking of most effective 2 out of 10.

Take those scores with a grain of salt – or possibly now not, since it’s salty sufficient.