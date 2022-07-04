(NEXSTAR) — RadioShack could also be 100 years previous however the former electronics retail large isn’t able to be “old” simply but. This week, the corporate grabbed nationwide consideration with a flurry of not-safe-for-work tweets that had many individuals questioning: “Is RadioShack OK?”
Equipped with a “devil” emoji in its identify, RadioShack flirted with Miley Cyrus and Lizzo, talked about getting excessive and clapped again at replies from folks telling them to log out. One of probably the most famous tweets reads: “Taking the second half of an edible after feeling nothing from the first half is always a bad idea. This chocolate bar got me out here fighting for my life.”
One significantly lewd tweet was later deleted by the account.
So what provides?
RadioShack’s new “edgy” persona is a part of the corporate’s newest enterprise: crypto. The firm’s RadioShack Swap exchanges digital tokens often known as $RADIO. Across the board, crypto has just lately bombed on the market. As of Friday afternoon, one $RADIO token carried a USD worth of $0.009927.
On Wednesday, RadioShack adopted up questions concerning the tweets with a non-apology, writing: “Shack intern here. I wanted to take a sec to reflect on my post. Ik your expecting me to say, in my wildest dreams I never thought that tweet would go viral and to apologize. But i did because ik that s— was fire af. No we didnt get hacked, and no im not fired. Buckle up b—-.”
The model – which as soon as tried to rebrand as “The Shack” – filed for Chapter 11 chapter safety in 2015 after years of losses and was bought off in components to a wide range of corporations. Those corporations filed chapter in 2017 and Radio Shack was bought for an undisclosed quantity by present proprietor, Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV).
The firm additionally now owns once-popular manufacturers like Pier 1, Linens-N-Things and Dress Barn.
Back within the December, REV introduced the creation of RadioShack DeFi cryptocurrency platform, which the corporate mentioned will let clients commerce present crypto cash for $RADIO tokens. In its announcement, the corporate mentioned RadioShack’s identify recognition may assist break down the psychological barrier to crypto adoption by older folks.
The Radio Shack model nonetheless lives on-line, albeit with a slimmer catalog. Meanwhile, about 400 shops bearing the Radio Shack identify function independently of REV, Associated Press reviews.
There have been round 5,200 shops working as just lately as 2014, in line with CNN. As of 2017’s chapter submitting, there have been round 1,500 shops, a whole lot of which have since shuttered.
RadioShack’s “cool” pivot was met with each celebration and cynicism. The firm’s tweets have been broadly in comparison with a well-liked meme from “30 Rock” that includes older actor Steve Buscemi dressed like a teen and asking, “How do you do fellow kids?” Others urged against what they noticed as apparent company consideration in search of.
As of Friday, RadioShack’s most recent update reads: “Due to inflation, 6 inches is now 9 inches.”
RadioShack didn’t instantly reply for remark Friday.
Suggest a Correction
story by The Texas Tribune Source link