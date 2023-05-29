What’s in the debt ceiling deal — and what’s not

With just a few days remaining before the U.S. reaches its debt limit and runs out of funds to pay the nation’s bills, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden have come to an agreement to suspend the debt limit. Congress is expected to vote on this issue as soon as this week.

Here is what the agreement entails according to official sources:

Suspending debt ceiling

The deal involves the suspension of the U.S. debt limit until the first quarter of 2025, which is beyond the 2024 elections. Rather than raising the debt ceiling by a specific dollar amount, lawmakers have chosen to suspend it. This strategy allows Congress to set a period within which the debt limit will need to be addressed again in the future. Suspending the debt limit is expected to prevent it from being used for political advantage during election campaigns. The issue will be left for the new administration and Congress, soon after the 2024 elections.

Spending caps

Initially, the Republicans had advocated for a 10-year spending cap at 2022 levels and had called for significant cuts to non-defense spending. However, the White House proposed that spending should be set at 2023 levels for two years. According to the deal that is now expected to get approval:

The spending will not be brought back to 2022 levels.

Instead, it will continue at the current 2023 levels even in 2024.

After 2025, there will be only spending targets.

The agreement provides for a small increase of roughly 1% in non-defense spending for 2025.

Energy Permitting Reform

A significant aspect of this agreement involves overhauling the country’s permitting laws, an issue long advocated by moderate Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin. As part of the overhaul strategy, the review process for environmental issues will be streamlined. A lead agency will be designated with the responsibility of reviewing environmental concerns, and a clear, public timeline will be provided. Environmentalists oppose the changes on the grounds that they would speed up the approval of new projects. The Republicans are promoting this change as the first reform of the National Environmental Policy Act since 1982.

Unspent COVID Funds

Unspent COVID relief funds will be clawed back as part of this agreement. This proposal was made by Republicans and accepted by the White House. As the COVID public health emergency officially ended in early May, lawmakers are, at present, unaware of the exact amount of unspent funds, but roughly estimate it to be around $30 billion.

Work Requirements

The Republicans had been pushing to increase work requirements for adult Americans applying for entitlement programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Medicaid, among others. The White House, however, opposed this. The final deal does not add work requirements for Medicaid, but it changes the following:

SNAP work requirements will be eliminated for veterans and homeless people, even if they are younger than 54 years of age.

Currently, SNAP-eligible individuals do not have to meet work requirements after the age of 50. As part of the agreement, the age requirement will be raised to 54 years.

IRS Cuts

The Republicans’ original proposal involved a $71 billion cut in IRS funding over the next decade. The plan was passed by the House GOP last month. The plan targeted cutting tens of thousands of new agents funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, which aimed to modernize the IRS and improve enforcement against high-income tax cheats. During the midterm elections, the Republicans drummed up support for the plan by suggesting that President Biden and the Democrats had plans to send an army of 87,000 IRS agents to engage in audits of American citizens, and to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for unfunded liberal programs, like forgiveness of student loans. Under the finalized agreement, the increase in IRS budget halted just a year after it began, which would result in nearly $2 billion in spending being stopped out of the total $80 billion that was intended to be spent over a decade for hiring IRS agents.

Veterans’ Medical Care

The agreement fully funds medical care for veterans, including for the toxic exposure fund at the requested levels for 2024, which represents an increase over the current levels. This has been an important issue for President Biden, who has linked his son Beau’s exposure to toxic burn pits to his cancer diagnosis.

What Was Rejected

Rescinding Climate-related Provisions from the Inflation Reduction Act

The finalized agreement did not result in any changes to the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate-related provisions, like clean energy projects in low-income communities. The Republicans had hoped to repeal several key provisions of the Act.

New Taxes

The agreement does not include any new tax increases, which were initially suggested by President Biden but rejected by the Republicans.

Canceling Biden’s Student Debt Relief

The Republicans initially demanded the cancellation of President Biden’s student debt relief, which was subsequently included in the bill and will remain unchanged.

Scott MacFarlane, Ellis Kim, Nikole Killion, and Zak Hudak contributed to this report.

