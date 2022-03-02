What’s luck got to do with it? When it comes to Cowboys’ penalty problem, more than you’d expect

INDIANAPOLIS — The two NFL teams with the fewest penalty yards against them last season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, both reached the Super Bowl. Counting the playoffs, the Cowboys drew at least 10 penalties in a league-high five games. Their final three losses all contributed.

On Monday, coach Mike McCarthy shared his primary points of emphasis for next season.

It was no surprise what led the list.

“My biggest thing in these meetings I’m in is penalties and adversity football,” McCarthy said. “That is at the forefront of everything we do.”

The Cowboys tied a team record with 14 penalties in their first-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Such sloppiness down the season’s stretch left an aftertaste that will influence McCarthy’s messaging to the 2022 team.

Certainly, McCarthy is warranted for emphasizing penalty reduction.

What actually went wrong, though, calls for context. Some bad luck likely exacerbated the problem.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and 49ers were the final three non-division opponents to play at AT&T Stadium. Each visit ended with McCarthy and players grumbling about officiating following a loss.

Against Las Vegas, Dallas drew 14 penalties for a franchise-record 166 yards. A brutal 10 of those calls occurred on third or fourth down. Versus Arizona, Dallas was flagged 10 times for 89 yards. A costly seven happened on third down.

In the playoff loss to San Francisco, of the 14 flags for 88 yards, seven were of the pre-snap type — three neutral zone infractions, two false starts, one delay of game and one illegal shift. Inexcusable.

Naturally, the Cowboys felt frustrated. That many penalties at such inopportune times disrupts a team’s rhythm. All told, Dallas completed the regular season with a league-worst 141 penalties accepted against them, and the 1,192 penalty yards were second-most behind the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, for context.

There is something to be said about the style of games in which the Cowboys often found themselves. Crews led by referees Shawn Hochuli, Scott Novak and Alex Kemp ranked in the top five for the most flags thrown per game in 2021. Hochuli and Novak were assigned two Cowboys regular-season games, including the aforementioned Raiders and Cardinals ones, respectively. Kemp worked one Cowboys game in the regular season and, with a mixed crew, a second one in the playoffs.

The flags predictably flew.

That makes it easy to overstate the Cowboys’ lack of discipline. The Bill Vinovich-led crew called the fewest penalties per game in the NFL for the fourth time in five years. The Cowboys were saints in his two assignment games, committing five penalties in a Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos and three in a Week 16 win over Washington.

While the Cowboys led the NFL with 141 penalties, their opponents were penalized 130 times, which also ranked most in the league. A minus-11 differential tied Dallas with the Buffalo Bills for 20th in the league.

Not good. Also not a total disaster.

So, McCarthy is right to focus on penalties with his players.

Those pre-snap errors were inexcusable. Their technique, at times, begged for laundry; left guard Connor Williams, set to hit free agency on March 16, led the league in holding. McCarthy can continue to educate his team about what to expect from the officials who are assigned to each game.

But, he also shouldn’t overstate the problem.

A large part of last season’s issue came down to luck of the draw.

