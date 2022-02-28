What’s new on Disney Plus this month: ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Turning Red’ and more

© 2022 Disney/Pixar



Disney+ subscribers have plenty of exciting content to look forward to this month. From new Marvel series “Moon Knight” to the latest Pixar film released straight to the streaming platform, there’s something for everyone on Disney+ in March 2022.

Following the fun and nostalgic premiere of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” a new reboot is coming to Disney+ this month. The lighthearted family comedy “Cheaper By The Dozen”also is getting a modern-day makeover led by Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

And if you’re a fan of Olivia Rodrigo, get ready to rock out to all-new arrangements of songs off her debut album, “Sour,” in the pop singer’s new documentary, “Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U.” This Disney+ exclusive documents the making of the young singer’s first album through intimate interviews, new, live-song arrangements, and never-before-seen footage.

Here’s what’s new on Disney+ this month:

Turning Red (March 11)

Pixar’s newest straight-to-streaming film follows Mei Lee, a typical 13-year-old girl. She’s going through all the usual struggles of becoming a teenager, plus one, weird bonus thing: When she gets too emotional, Mei Lee turns into a giant red panda. “Turning Red” stars Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh, and features three new original songs written by Grammy-winning duo Billie Eilish and Finneas (who also voices a boy-band member in the film). This family-oriented animated movie premieres March 11.

“Turning Red,” streaming March 11 on Disney+

Cheaper By The Dozen (March 18)

The classic family comedy is getting a 2022 makeover. Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union are stepping into the iconic roles of Mr. and Mrs. Baker alongside a cast that includes Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. Together, this blended family of 12 is ready to take on the world. “Cheaper By The Dozen” premieres on Disney+ on March 18.

“Cheaper By The Dozen,” streaming March 18 on Disney+

Moon Knight (March 30)

Oscar Isaac stars in Marvel’s dark new series, “Moon Knight.” The show follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, and Marc Spector, a potentially dangerous mercenary. Both men live within Steven, who has dissociative identity disorder and often blacks out or experiences flashbacks to another life. Together, they must solve a mystery while navigating their identity. Ethan Hawke and Gaspard Ulliel also star in “Moon Knight,” which premieres Wednesday, March 30, with new episodes debuting weekly.

“Moon Knight,” streaming March 30 on Disney+

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in March:

March 2

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

March 4

Russia’s Wild Tiger

March 9

Weekend Family (S1)

March 11

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

March 16

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

March 18

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen

More Than Robots

March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels

March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Moon Knight

