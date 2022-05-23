What’s News: A calendar of local events | News

Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to [email protected]. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.

NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.

Saturday, May 28

The 36th annual Fair on the Square is slated to run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28. The Fair includes food trucks, various arts and craft vendors and children’s games. A free concert at the Rusk Musick Field will follow, with Blind Pursuit performing. For more information, contact the Rusk Chamber of Commerce by phone, 903-683, 4242, or by email, [email protected].

Wednesday, June 1

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is conducting a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at their soon-to-be new location, 307 E. Commerce. The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting and to get a “sneak peek” at how construction is commencing.

Monday-Friday, June 6-10

Central Baptist Church, located at 1909 E. Rusk St. in Jacksonville, will host vacation Bible school from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 6-10. This VBS is for students who have completed pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Pre-kindergarten students must have turned four by the start of last school year (Aug. 15, 2021). The theme is Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose. For information, contact the church by phone, 903-586-2215, or email, [email protected]. To register, choose the link on the church’s website, cbcjax.net, or go directly to kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=62441.

Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, 205 CR 1718, Rusk, is hosting vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 6-10. The theme is The Mighty God, with lessons emphasizing God loves, calls, saves, guides and cares for people. This event is for students from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade.

Tuesday, June 7

Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St. in downtown Jacksonville, is hosting bingo night from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Cost is $30 for a single board or $40 for two. Commerce Street Drafthouse can be reached during hours of operation at 903-541-2141.

Wednesday, June 8

Jacksonville’s monthly Coffee with a Cop is being hosted from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Postmasters Coffee, 402 E. Rusk Street. This is an opportunity for police officers and residents to get to know each other over a cup of coffee.

Saturday, June 11

The 38 annual Tomato Fest, slated for Saturday, June 11, is an all day event featuring a variety of tomato-related contests, a talent show, motorcycle show, car show and other events, along with numerous vendors and food trucks. This downtown party is the culmination of a week-long series of events culminating in a street dance, 7-11 p.m., at Chili’s Bar & Grill. For information on Tomato Fest events, go to the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page or contact the chamber at 903-586-2217,

ONGOING

The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.

Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.

The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.

THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.

Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love’s Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.

County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email [email protected] to arrange a drop-off.

Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans’ residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.