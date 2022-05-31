What’s the one Dallas restaurant you miss most?

Attempt it subsequent time you’re at comfortable hour with buddies: Ask them to call one longtime Dallas restaurant they miss greater than some other. You’re positive to be shocked and impressed by their responses.

The Grape, which was open for 47 years on Dallas’ Decrease Greenville, served upscale, comforting dishes like jalapeño grit agnolotti with creamed corn (pictured). And all of us miss the cream of mushroom soup. (Nathan Hunsinger / Workers Photographer)

We requested two-dozen foodies, cooks, dignitaries, readers and buddies that very same query. Listed here are the erstwhile eateries they need hadn’t closed.

Eating places listed in chronological order from opening date.

The Blue Entrance Cafe

Open in downtown Dallas from 1877 to 1992 — that’s 115 years!

At German restaurant The Blue Entrance Cafe, close to the e-book depository in downtown Dallas, a red-faced gentleman named Willie Schliepake and his sisters cooked, cleaned and waited tables. I used to be 20 years outdated after I first entered the Schliepake’s place, impressed by the sisters who sang and performed the piano in between duties. It was an outdated place, with well-trod wooden floors, excessive ceilings from an period predating air-conditioning, and an extended bar. I labored on Elm Avenue, so lunch within the Blue Entrance was a frequent prevalence for us. I may solely afford a reasonable sandwich and possibly a beer every now and then. I’m a local of Houston, however having spent over 20 years in Dallas, I encountered some one-of-a-kind eateries from a bygone period, in a bygone metropolis that now exists solely in my thoughts. — Brent Larsen, Dallas Morning Information reader

[Editor’s note: The restaurant was started by another family, but the Schliepakes owned it the longest.]

Highland Park Cafeteria

Open in Dallas, at a number of areas, from 1925 to 2020

Whereas patrons waited in line at Highland Park Cafeteria, they walked previous the wall of presidents. (DMN file photograph from 1978) (Workers Photographer / Dallas Public Library – Texas/Dallas Historical past and Archives Division/The Dallas Morning Information Assortment)

Rising up in Dallas, I don’t bear in mind life with out Highland Park Cafeteria. We might all the time go when my grandmother visited. Like most New Orleanians, she favored her meals flavorful and all blended collectively, so she ordered issues like ambrosia, Waldorf salad, raisin carrot salad, squash casserole and one thing known as tomato aspic. (Yuck!) I beloved lining up all of the little bowls on my tray. It was the one time that my brothers and I every obtained to choose precisely what we wished to eat — and macaroni and cheese even counted as a vegetable! It was additionally the place we realized the order of the U.S. presidents, whose pictures have been hanging on the wall the place you stood in line. RIP to HPC. Chocolate icebox pie, I believe I’ll miss you most of all. — Equipment Sawers, president of Klyde Warren Park

Wyatt’s Cafeteria

Grew to greater than 100 areas throughout the U.S., together with in D-FW. Open from 1931 till the 1990s.

I grew up in a working class household of six in West Dallas and Oak Cliff. For a lot of that point, all 4 of us children shared a single bed room. As you can guess, we couldn’t afford to dine out fairly often. Fortunately, my grandmother was an incredible cook dinner and lived inside strolling distance. However on Sundays, after we went to church along with her, my entire household went to Wyatt’s in Pink Fowl to present her a break. It all the time felt like an important day, and I want I may take my very own children there now to point out them a little bit of my previous. — Eric Johnson, mayor of Dallas

Rose’s Bluebonnet Sandwich Store

Open on Dallas’ Greenville Avenue from 1940 to 2003

Rose’s Bluebonnet Sandwich Store would possibly look unremarkable on this snapshot for a Dallas Morning Information restaurant assessment. Its who-cares perspective was all the time a part of the attraction. Chef Dean Fearing beloved the burgers. (Milton Hinnant photograph from 2002) (MILTON HINNANT / 176138)

I discovered myself strolling via an alley off of Greenville Avenue after which via a crimson door to an outdated, darkish, rustic diner. The woman on the money register — Rose — yelled “over right here!” She gave me the principles: “We’ve hamburgers and cheeseburgers with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickles; seize your chips over there and decide your smooth drink out of the fridge over there,” pointing to an old-time ground mannequin with a high sliding door. She took my order — “One burger, all the pieces!” — and yelled “Subsequent!” As I went to pick my chips, I noticed the cook dinner take a spherical ball of floor beef, place it on the recent griddle and smash it flat with a heavy spatula. I had by no means seen or eaten a smashed burger earlier than, so my curiosity was at an all-time excessive. I discovered a seat on an outdated swivel stool with my barbecue chips and Orange Fanta; quickly, my burger was delivered to me on wax paper and with that nice scent of griddle. As I took my first chew, I knew by the style I’d be a buyer so long as it was open. And I used to be. — Dean Fearing, chef-owner of Fearing’s restaurant within the Ritz-Carlton

[Editor’s note: Rose Elizabeth Slovacek Stivers died in 2003, a few days before her 89th birthday. Her name was on the restaurant for 63 years. Instead of the flowery restaurant name plastered outside, it just said ROSES above the front door. And, oddly, that front door was always locked. Customers entered through the alley, and Rose might lock that door, too, if the place got too busy.]

Peggy’s Beef Bar

Open in College Park from 1946 to 2020. Initially known as Peggy and Howard’s, then modified to Peggy’s Beef Bar after which Peggy Sue BBQ

What occurred to Peggy Sue BBQ in Snider Plaza? It was bulldozed on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Quickly, a three-story workplace constructing shall be constructed there.

I grew up in H.P., and certainly one of my mainstays as a child was Peggy’s Beef Bar in Snider Plaza. Peggy Rogers was my classmate’s mother, and we might go there for a chopped beef sandwich recurrently. When Peggy bought it, the place grew to become Peggy Sue BBQ within the ‘80s. I’d drag my household there as soon as per week for 2 causes: the barbecue rooster and the fried pies. Once I obtained into the restaurant enterprise, I attempted for years to repeat their fried pies. Chocolate: not too candy. Coconut: like an angel’s dream. Cherry with actual Bing cherries: tart and scrumptious. All dusted with powdered sugar. When the restaurant modified fingers once more, all was misplaced. Our youngsters are grown now and I’ve no place to tug the grandkids. — Shannon Wynne, proprietor of Flying Fish, Flying Saucer, Rodeo Goat, Meddlesome Moth and Miriam’s

Youngblood’s Fried Rooster

Open in Dallas, at many areas, beginning in 1946; most have been closed by 1970

The Youngblood’s I bear in mind greatest was on the Outdated Mill Inn, in Honest Park. As my favourite place to eat throughout the State Honest of Texas and on visits to the fairground, Youngblood’s provided the perfect fried rooster I’ve eaten anyplace, anytime. The rooster got here to the desk scorching and smoking scorching, and it was served with honey. I had by no means seen that earlier than. Pouring honey on scorching rooster and savoring the style of one thing virtually too scorching to eat will without end be with me. I eat honey on fried rooster to today, due to Youngblood’s. — Brent Larsen, Dallas Morning Information reader

In an commercial in The Dallas Morning Information on Oct. 10, 1965, Youngblood’s is described as “the perfect fried rooster on the town.” The restaurant had a handful of areas, together with on the Outdated Mill Inn in Honest Park.

Dean’s Seafood

Open on Inwood Street in Dallas from 1948 to 1995

Proprietor Dean Parrino’s seafood restaurant at Inwood Street and Lovers Lane seated simply 20 to 30 individuals, primarily cubicles. Whereas it was principally a fried seafood restaurant, Dean’s additionally served Italian favorites. In 1970, The Dallas Morning Information wrote: “Town has its lengthy checklist of assorted kinds of eating places that includes recipes from the far corners of the Earth. Many are glorious, however there is just one Dean’s.” It was a quaint and welcoming place. — Andy Johnsen, Dallas Morning Information reader

Spanish Village

In Uptown Dallas from 1947 to 1993

Spanish Village on Cedar Springs nonetheless holds the file for the perfect Mexican meals restaurant in Dallas, in my view. The restaurant was in an outdated Austin stone constructing simply previous the parking zone of what’s now the Warwick resort. The proprietor used to work for my dad, and he provided to promote my dad the restaurant, which included the superb recipes. My dad declined. He regretted the choice for the remainder of his life, and everybody cried their eyes out when it closed — principally my mother and me! I bear in mind as a baby going to Spanish Village each week. My dad and a few of his buddies even had chairs with their names on them at their favourite tables. The cheese and beef enchiladas have been the bomb! My mouth nonetheless waters after I consider them. I additionally bear in mind by no means leaving with out contemporary sopapillas. This restaurant is the explanation I’m without end a Tex-Mex fan. — D’Andra Simmons, entrepreneur and forged member on The Actual Housewives of Dallas

[Editor’s note: In a 1999 column about the wealth of great Tex-Mex restaurants in Dallas, writer Kirk Dooley gushed about the erstwhile Spanish Village. “If I had three wishes, I would request world peace, to live to be 100 and to have one more chica pizza from Spanish Village,” he wrote. “I am amazed at how much I think about that place, years after it shut down.”]

Gordo’s on Mockingbird

Open at a number of areas in Dallas from 1952 to 2012; the Mockingbird location closed in 1999

Gordon West, the proprietor of Gordo’s, was a real character, a larger-than-life individual and a father determine to me. The restaurant was on Mockingbird Lane simply west of Central Expressway, close to the outdated Mrs. Baird’s Bread bakery. I used to be a bartender/desk waiter there within the 1960s, making $1.25 per hour. That was sufficient to pay my approach via a mechanical engineering diploma from SMU, when tuition was solely $250 per semester. Gordo’s served burgers, pizza and beer, principally to SMU college students, college and Highland Park and College Park neighbors. Its barely seedy decor was thrilling for what was, again then, a really quiet a part of city. The 20-foot mirrored bar took up a lot of the entrance room, and there have been additionally a half-dozen darkish crimson vinyl-covered cubicles, every with a coin-operated juke field subsequent to the cigarette machine on the entrance of the room. Dave Brubeck’s “Take 5” performed virtually continuously. Gordon’s spouse, Nell, dominated the kitchen, turning out 35-cent burgers and $1 pizzas. On soccer weekends, clients walked via the kitchen to get to the again room, the place 20 to 30 school children may fill the tables and cubicles and make all of the noise they wished. — Paul Haney, Dallas Morning Information reader

The Luau Room

Open at Love Discipline Airport in Dallas from 1958 to 1974

We do not have a photograph of The Luau Room in Dallas Morning Information archives, however we do have a photograph of a Braniff jetliner from 1981, seven years after The Luau Room closed. Dallas Cowboys gamers flew to away video games on Braniff planes for a few years. (DAVID WOO/Workers Photographer)

The tropical-themed Luau Room was one of the trendy locations to eat in Dallas; you wouldn’t dare go in there with out a coat and tie on. What I bear in mind most was an orange Braniff 747 aircraft flying in each night time. It was a giant deal, to eat within the Luau Room and watch airplanes take off. That was again when aviation was actually new and thrilling. I additionally beloved a bit of restaurant on the entrance to the airport named Jay’s Marine Grill, which had the perfect scorching rolls. There was additionally the 94th Aero Squadron at Love Discipline. The restaurant design made it really feel such as you have been in a World Warfare I film. They’d have headphones on the tables and you can take heed to the management tower when you had dinner. That’s certainly one of many issues you may’t do anymore. — as advised to Sarah Blaskovich by Ray Washburne, Dallas developer and co-owner of Highland Park Village

[Editor’s note (and fun fact): After the Luau Room closed, that part of the airport was converted into a dance hall.]

Chiquita

Open at a number of addresses in Dallas and Plano from 1972 to 2000

The Dallas restaurant I miss most, even in the present day, is Chiquita, Mario Leal’s first restaurant. Leal was an innovator; not solely did he deliver Mexico Metropolis delicacies to Dallas, however extra importantly, he introduced us with the ever-trendy tortilla soup in 1972. The primary time I ever had ceviche was right here, and so they additionally served a number of the first, and greatest, chile rellenos and rooster parilla. Fairly merely, Chiquita redefined Mexican eating in Dallas.

I all the time knew when certainly one of my greatest clients at Routh Avenue Café was about to ask me for a particular favor as a result of she’d present up with an order of carne asada from Chiquita. It was filet mignon, pounded skinny, marinated and grilled. The steak was served with sauteed bell peppers and onions and a smooth taco topped with ranchera sauce. One among my favourite components of the dish was a bit of grilled linares cheese, introduced in from Mexico Metropolis.

I can nonetheless style each part of that dish, and it makes me yearn for the Dallas I first discovered within the early ‘80s — a metropolis on the cusp of changing into really world-class, one which we mistakenly all the time thought we have been. — Stephan Pyles, chef-owner of beloved erstwhile Dallas eating places equivalent to Star Canyon, Routh Avenue Cafe, Stephan Pyles and Stephan Pyles Flora Avenue Cafe

The Grape

Open on Dallas’ Decrease Greenville from 1972 to 2019

The Grape in Dallas was unforgettable, with its yellow partitions and low-hanging sconces. (Ashley Landis / Workers Photographer)

The Grape was beloved for its burger in addition to extra composed dishes like a spring stew known as navarin d’agneau. (Ashley Landis DMN photograph from 2015) (Ashley Landis / Workers Photographer)

It’s troublesome to resolve what I miss probably the most about The Grape. I actually miss Sunday restoration cheeseburgers and Monday afternoon comfortable hours, the place I’d order all the most costly wines by the glass for half worth. The Grape was the place I started to learn to “deal with myself” after I was in my mid-twenties and had moved to Dallas correct, which nonetheless felt like a giant metropolis even after a number of years of residing an hour away. Right here, I found charcuterie boards with good French mustard and compelling cheeses, lengthy earlier than charcuterie boards stormed town. That well-known mushroom soup, which the Luscher household preserved from the unique chef, Frank Bailey, continues to be nowhere to be discovered until I make it myself. The Grape was a spot for celebration dinners like certainly one of my extra memorable 30-something birthdays, nevertheless it additionally lent a seat for informal afternoons on the patio. I can’t identify one other neighborhood restaurant that has begun to match its relaxed and inexpensive magnificence. — Amanda Albee, particular contributor to The Dallas Morning Information

Associated: ‘I’ll have the quickie’: How the Grape modified eating in Dallas

Caruso’s

Open in Medallion Middle in East Dallas from 1973 to 1999

Caruso’s was an Italian restaurant the place college students in vocal music colleges may get some viewers face time and earn a couple of bucks ready tables. Sure, they’d singing waiters! The songs ran the gamut from opera to traditional rock. It was loads of enjoyable and the meals was great. — William Rogers, Dallas Morning Information reader

Calluaud’s

Open in Dallas from 1976 to 1986

Calluaud’s maître d’ Javier Gomez was a part of the soul of the beloved Dallas restaurant. (Clint Grant DMN photograph from 1986)

Think about Dallas having one of many “most interesting French eating places within the nation” in 1983. Calluaud’s obtained that accolade, in keeping with New York Occasions restaurant critic Craig Claiborne. [Editor’s word: In 1999, it was named “probably the most influential Dallas restaurant of the final 50 years” by The Dallas Morning Information. Spectacular!] The restaurant on McKinney Avenue from house owners Man and Martine Calluaud was lovely, with equally beautiful meals and hospitality. I had many beautiful lunches at Calluaud’s after I was a struggling younger assistant purchaser at Sanger Harris. I used to be handled to stylish French delicacies by my boss, Sigmund Mandel, the long-time retailer supervisor on the Sanger Harris in Highland Park Village. It was a considerably Pygmalion occasion, a complicated gentleman taking a small-town 21-year-old to eat in a restaurant the place a night meal may cost a little as a lot as her weekly paycheck. I bear in mind pink roses on the desk, crisp white tablecloths, gleaming silver settings and fashionably dressed Dallasites, every great reminiscences I’ll always remember. — Paige Flink, Dallas Morning Information reader

Gennie’s Bishop Grill

Open in Dallas’ Oak Cliff from 1971 to 2005

Mary “Gennie” Thompson Deeter began Gennie’s Bishop Grill. (DMN file photograph from 1993) (DMN File Photograph / digital file)

Gennie’s Bishop Grill in Oak Cliff was an establishment for individuals who beloved home-cooked consolation meals. It was a cafeteria-style spot frequented by native residents in addition to enterprise individuals who crossed the Trinity River from downtown to the tiny spot on Bishop Avenue. Though house owners Rosemarie and Gus Hudson had different rotating entrees on the menu, you missed the mark should you ordered something apart from the well-known chicken-fried-steak and mashed potatoes with gravy. The chocolate peanut butter pies have been unbelievable, too. If they might fry that pie and promote it on the State Honest, they might have a winner!

I as soon as took a co-worker who lately relocated to Dallas from a northern state. As we went via the road, he eyed a dish that he didn’t acknowledge. He requested the woman serving behind the counter, “What’s that?” She replied, “hominy.” My pal stated, “only one please.” — Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Honest of Texas

The Riviera

Open in Dallas’ Bluffview from 1984 to 2003

Antelope tenderloin was a specialty at The Riviera restaurant in Dallas. (Darnell Renee, particular contributor for the DMN in 2002) (DARNELL RENEE / 176705)

Franco Bertolasi, proprietor of the Riviera, is mirrored in a silver tray exterior his restaurant on Inwood Street in Dallas. (Allison V. Smith DMN photograph from 1998) (Allison V. Smith / 122255)

The roasted lamb rack with mango chutney, purple cabbage and dauphinoise potatoes at certainly one of Dallas’ most interesting eating places, The Riviera, are the stuff of candy goals and exquisite reminiscences. I used to be then rising ZuZu, and any excuse — good or unhealthy — was an ideal motive to go to The Riviera. The chef duo of David Holben and Lori Finkelman made each certainly one of my visits a gorgeous expertise. And, in fact, the late Franco Bertolasi was the final word host. I so loved all the workers, particularly the supervisor and sommelier. No restaurant, nor any particular person, has been in a position to match the sensation of The Riviera, for me. I nonetheless can style Lori’s desserts, some which impressed my spouse Duni Borga to enter baking. In reality, I’m asking Duni to make me a lemon tart with a brûlée sugar crown this weekend. — Taco Borga, co-owner of La Duni in Dallas

[Editor’s word: The Riviera obtained a uncommon 5 stars in a assessment by Dallas Morning Information critic Waltrina Stovall in 1994.]

Beau Nash

Open in Uptown Dallas from 1986 to 2004. A bar beneath the identical identify is now open once more on the Crescent Lodge, as of 2018

This is the Conservatory Room at Beau Nash at Lodge Crescent Court docket in Dallas. (Matt Rourke DMN photograph from 2003) (Matt Rourke / 191227)

I miss the outdated Beau Nash, the hippest of Uptown joints after I moved to Dallas in ‘99. It served a number of functions for the neighborhood again then, from a killer enterprise lunch to among the finest bar scenes in Dallas — then or now. Think about if Al Biernat’s became a SRO model of Bowen Home 5 nights per week, however with loads of cocaine. I actually don’t bear in mind the menu, however I bear in mind assembly all these tipsy younger legal professionals and actual property people who find themselves now largely accountable for all the pieces. And I bear in mind the way it made me really feel about Dallas after I was simply beginning out: subtle, a bit of bawdy, and completely brimming with risk. — Philip Kingston, Dallas lawyer and former metropolis council member

La Tosca

Open on Inwood Street in Dallas from 1982 to 1993

La Tosca was my dad and mom’ favourite restaurant, a complicated place to eat Italian meals that everybody appeared to like. I bear in mind having my birthday there, then my highschool commencement dinner. Diane and Victor Alonso, the couple who owned it, handled everybody like royalty. That place taught me to like cannoli and profiteroles. No different place can duplicate my reminiscence of these two issues. — as advised to Sarah Blaskovich by Stephen Summers, Dallas developer and co-owner of Highland Park Village

Jeroboam

Open in downtown Dallas from 2000 to 2006

Brothers Brady (proper) and Brandt Wooden, photographed right here in 2003, have been the house owners of a number of eating places and bars in Dallas, together with Bushes, The Inexperienced Room, Gypsy Tea Room and Jeroboam. As we speak, they personal the non-public membership Park Home and the Mexican restaurant Jose, amongst others. (Helen Jau DMN photograph from 2003) (JAU, Helen / 155533)

Earlier than I knew a lot about wine, I knew {that a} jeroboam is an enormous bottle of wine. So immediately, I favored the identify of downtown Dallas restaurant Jeroboam. And higher, the restaurant hosted an eclectic group of who’s who in Dallas. The meals was nice, the ambiance was superior. It was in all probability a bit of bit forward of its time.

We celebrated Brett Hull’s 500th recreation there, and I nonetheless have the menu — the printed menu — with its leather-bound again. — Marty Turco, former goaltender for the Dallas Stars

York Avenue Cafe

Open in Dallas from 2001 to 2010

York Avenue was a tiny restaurant on Lewis Avenue in Dallas. (Nan Coulter DMN photograph from 2007) (NAN COULTER / 115139)

From its delivery in 2001 to its surprisIng goodbye in 2010, tiny York Avenue was the perfect restaurant in Dallas. Chef-owner Sharon Hage drew inspiration for her ever-changing menus from the high-quality, seasonal substances that she sourced every day. Her genius was in highlighting these market finds with clear, balanced flavors. Reverence for the essence of an ingredient — whether or not a fish hardly ever seen in Dallas, offal, or an uncommon vegetable — guided her culinary alchemy.

Hage’s creativity frequently spurred new dishes. The one fixed providing at York Avenue was the complimentary fino sherry and Marcona almonds that welcomed dinner company.

One among my most memorable meals at York Avenue was a tea-pairing dinner that included poached scallops with pomelo and hearts of palm, perched on a puddle of tangerine-carrot emulsion; osso bucco of Berkshire pork, served with caramelized onions and a silky chickpea sauce; and molasses pecan pie with two sauces — one chocolate, the opposite blood orange-caramel. How do I recall these particulars? I used to be a fan-girl and saved the menu, scrawled with my notes.

When Hage shuttered York Avenue on the peak of its reputation, it felt just like the day The Beatles disbanded. Loyal clients have been shocked and mourned our loss. Like all nice artist, although, Hage had a long-lasting influence. She impressed a brand new wave of Dallas cooks to take their cues from the perfect seasonal substances. — Tina Danze, particular contributor to The Dallas Morning Information

Stephan Pyles

Open in downtown Dallas from 2005 to 2016

Chef Stephan Pyles grills a cowboy ribeye steak whereas working the kitchen within the restaurant named after him. Quickly after it closed, the chef opened Stephan Pyles Flora Avenue Cafe within the Dallas Artwork District. (Ben Torres, particular contributor, in 2016 photograph) (Ben Torres / Particular Contributor)

The Dallas eating scene doesn’t really feel just like the Dallas eating scene with out Stephan Pyles within the image. I beloved his most up-to-date restaurant, Flora Avenue, however I actually miss the chef’s namesake restaurant on Ross Avenue. Once I got here to Dallas as a critic in 2009, it represented to me all the pieces progressive, considerate and complicated in a city that didn’t all the time really feel that approach. Chef Pyles mentored so many younger cooks there who went on to push delicacies ahead in Dallas, together with Matt McCallister, Katherine Clapner, J Chastain and Keith Cedotal. George Majdalani — Pyles’ enterprise associate on the time — ran the entrance of the home, and his heat hospitality all the time made a go to there really feel particular.

Three of my most memorable experiences as a critic befell in that eating room. The primary was in 2009, after I was a brand new critic on the town there for a assessment go to. I used to be acknowledged, and chef Pyles — who was not within the restaurant — should have been alerted, and he burst via the entrance door, pulling on his chef coat as he sprinted towards the kitchen. Hilarious. The second was a 17-course tasting menu at Fuego, a tasting-menu pop-up throughout the restaurant led by McCallister. It blew me away. The third was a dinner in 2015 when Chastain was heading the kitchen. His beguiling plates have been the primary time I understood how really thrilling trendy Texas delicacies might be. — Leslie Brenner, former Dallas Morning Information restaurant critic

Victor Tangos

Open on Henderson Avenue from 2008 to 2017

Victor Tango made a number of the greatest cocktails on the town, equivalent to (from left) a Ardour Fruit Gimlet, The Nun and the Nymph, and Swee’ Pea. (Ben Torres, particular contributor, in 2014 photograph) (

Ben Torres

–

Particular Contributor

)

Victor Tangos was the primary trendy place in Dallas doing from-scratch cocktails. You’re consuming in a bar-like setting, however the meals was critical. And a ton of nice cooks got here via there, like Greg Bussey, AQ [Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman] and Kirstyn Brewer. We had individuals consuming sazeracs. Outdated Fashioneds. And we did a rockin’ trade night time on Mondays that was packed on a regular basis. Clients appeared to like the vitality and the motion, watching the bartender utilizing jiggers and measuring issues. It grew to become a bit of little bit of a present. And other people beloved to eat at the bar. They actually obtained into that. — as advised to Sarah Blaskovich by Dallas restaurateur Greg Katz, who was managing associate and GM of Victor Tangos and at present owns Beverley’s and Clifton Membership

Off-Website Kitchen

Open within the Design District and Trinity Groves, individually, from 2012 to 2020

Off-Website Kitchen’s burgers have been easy and nice. (Tom Fox / Workers Photographer)

Once I moved to West Dallas, there have been three issues that caught out to me: The gorgeous Margaret Hunt Bridge that served as a brand new gateway to downtown, the outdated Barrow Gasoline Station and the divey little Off-Website Kitchen.

Properly, at the least we nonetheless have the bridge.

The Barrow Gasoline Station fell sufferer to a demolition crew in spring 2022. OSK, as chef-owner Nick Badovinus used to discuss with it, closed final yr. Badovinus is on to larger issues, like Nationwide Anthem and different forthcoming restaurant initiatives which might be good for Dallas. However typically you simply want a fast, greasy burger or fried rooster sandwich, and OSK specialised in them. The Murph Model Burger with American cheese, jalapeño-bacon relish and “secret” sauce happy loads of my hankerings for lunch. The Crispy Rooster sandwich had a splash of gold sauce — sort of a honey mustard/Carolina barbecue factor — making it higher than no matter quick meals franchise was diving into the rooster recreation that week. And let’s not overlook the Turkey Grasp Tribute, a smoked turkey-bacon-Swiss quantity that was something however boring.

It’s nonetheless cool to drive throughout that bridge, however I all the time really feel a bit of bit wistful after I do. I miss the burgers that waited at its base. — Evan Grant, Texas Rangers Insider

20 Toes Seafood Joint

Open in East Dallas from 2013 to 2020

Fish & chips was one of many favorites at 20 Toes Seafood in Outdated East Dallas. (Tom Fox / Workers Photographer)

I’m nonetheless mourning the lack of certainly one of our favourite neighborhood spots, 20 Toes Seafood Joint. We beloved all the pieces about it — the meals, the music, and, in fact, co-owners Suzan and Marc Cassel and the entire staff. We ordered the identical factor virtually each time: blackened shrimp scampi & parmesan grits for me, fish and chips for my husband [chef Brian Luscher], and shrimp and chips for our daughter Landry. We beloved that it was BYOB. Marc handled us like household and would all the time give our daughter an apple for dessert. He’d even let Brian play DJ each now and again. We threw Brian’s shock 50th party there and Suzan made her well-known Key lime and candy potato pies, which have been to die for. Ahoy mateys, you might be missed!— Courtney Luscher, Dallas sommelier and former co-owner of longtime restaurant The Grape

