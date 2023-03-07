When does March Madness start? 2023 tournament schedule, dates

Over the path of 3 weeks and 67 video games, it is going to all come down to at least one nationwide champion.
WASHINGTON — It’s that point of 12 months as soon as once more. March Madness has arrived and 68 males’s and ladies’s faculty basketball groups will quickly have their points of interest set on changing into nationwide champions.
The 68-team box for each tournaments can be published on Selection Sunday (March 12) after which it is time for the video games to start.
When does March Madness get started?
March Madness for the boys’s tournament formally kicks off with the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15.
Things in point of fact ramp up with the primary spherical on Thursday and Friday, March 16 and March 17. The 2d spherical is Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and March 19.
After the primary weekend of video games, the motion strikes into the Sweet 16 on March 23 and March 24, adopted by means of the Elite Eight on March 25 and March 26.
The males’s tournament wraps up with the Final Four on Saturday, April 1, and the championship recreation is on Monday, April 3.
As for the women’s tournament, the First Four starts on Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16. The first spherical is Friday and Saturday, March 17 and March 18. The 2d spherical is Sunday and Monday, March 19 and March 20.
The ladies’s Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25. The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26 and March 27. The ladies’s Final Four is on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.
The ladies’s nationwide championship recreation is on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
Where is March Madness?
There are 14 websites this 12 months webhosting video games for the boys’s tournament.
First/Second: Birmingham, Alabama; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Florida; Sacramento, California; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Greensboro, North Carolina
Sweet 16/Elite Eight: Las Vegas, Nevada; New York City; Kansas City, Missouri; Louisville, Kentucky
Final Four: Houston, Texas
How many groups are in March Madness?
There are 68 groups within the males’s and ladies’s NCAA basketball tournaments.
The ladies’s March Madness box expanded to 68 years closing 12 months after a complete gender fairness evaluation commissioned after backlash pushed by means of social media of disparities within the males’s and ladies’s 2021 tournaments, together with weight rooms and different amenities.
How to look at the NCAA tournament
The complete TV agenda can be introduced after the 68-team box is published on Selection Sunday.
The males’s March Madness video games can be proven on TV throughout CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. March Madness Live will once more be streaming all 67 video games on-line.
Who gained March Madness closing 12 months?
In the 2022 males’s tournament, the Kansas Jayhawks gained their fourth NCAA name after erasing a 16-point deficit and sooner or later beating North Carolina 72-69.
It was once the biggest comeback in nationwide championship historical past, surpassing the 1963 name recreation when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to overcome Cincinnati on the buzzer, 60-58.
In the 2022 ladies’s tournament ultimate, South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 to finish the Huskies’ undefeated streak in name video games. It was once the most-watched ladies’s finale since 2004, consistent with ESPN.
