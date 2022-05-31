When is Walmart+ Weekend? What you need to know about Walmart’s own Prime Day-like sale

Getty Photographs



Walmart is throwing a weekend-long gross sales occasion solely for Walmart+ members. For those who wanted a motive to enroll in Walmart+, this sale is it. The Amazon Prime Day-like offers occasion will characteristic slashed costs on must-have merchandise together with electronics, attire, toys, dwelling items, dwelling home equipment and extra. There’ll even be a PS5 restock.

Prime product on this article:

Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month

What’s Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend is Walmart’s Prime Day-like on-line financial savings occasion solely for Walmart+ members.

Throughout Walmart+ Weekend, solely Walmart+ members can entry Walmart’s deepest reductions on Shark vacuums, Gateway laptops, playhouses, Michael Kors handbags, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and extra. Plus, solely Walmart+ members may have entry to Walmart’s PlayStation 5 restock on Thursday.

Clients who join Walmart+ in a Walmart retailer throughout Walmart+ Weekend will obtain a $20 promo code off their subsequent on-line buy.

How do I join Walmart+?

Along with supplying you with entry to Walmart+ Weekend and its offers, a Walmart+ membership gives fast and free delivery with no minimal buy on all Walmart.com purchases. You additionally get free same-day supply out of your native Walmart retailer (in some areas), early entry to Walmart offers (equivalent to Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday offers and member-only PS5 restocks) and prescription drug reductions. Walmart+ members additionally save 10 cents per gallon on fuel at taking part Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.

Walmart+ is at the moment providing a 30-day free trial. Observe that solely paid subscribers can make the most of early-access offers and PS5 restocks.

Walmart+ is often priced at $12.95 monthly, or $98 per 12 months. That is lower than a 12 months of Amazon Prime.

Signal as much as turn into a Walmart+ member under.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

When is Walmart+ Weekend?

Mark your calendars: Walmart+ Weekend, the four-day-long occasion for Walmart+ members, will run from 12 p.m. PDT Thursday, June 2 to four p.m. PDT Sunday, June 5.

The Walmart+ occasion is on-line solely. Offers are solely accessible whereas provides final.

Walmart+ Weekend is just accessible to Walmart+ members.

Need a sneak peek of what is going on to be on sale? Faucet the button under to preview the Walmart+ Weekend offers.

