When storms arrive in Central Florida this weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast excessive: 90 levels

Tonight’s forecast low: 75 levels

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Shower and thunderstorms get a head begin this Saturday, beginning round 10 am. These showers and storms will regularly develop by the morning into the afternoon hours, clearing out by early night. Winds can be coming from the southwest growing tropical moisture. This moisture can result in downpours 1-3″ isolated totals. Strong winds and hail will also be a threat with these storms.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar:

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

This Saturday, park visitors can expect a muggy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s despite the clouds and rain. The rain will start late in the morning and continue throughout most of the day. These storms will produce lightning and torrential rainfall. Should storms approach, seek shelter immediately.

If going to the parks, have some inside attractions on the to-do list!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Saturday will not be the best beach day, if seeking the Atlantic beaches. Skies will be partly cloudy until 11 am, and then cloudy after that. The rain chances remain higher 60 %, but most of the downpours come after noon. Surf will be between 2-3 feet. Rip current risk remains in the moderate.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A entrance to the north of Central Florida will result in elevated rain possibilities. A southwesterly circulation can be in tropical moisture and result in heavy rainfall this weekend. Rain possibilities can be greater on Saturday with a 60-70% probability, whereas Sunday’s rain possibilities drop barely to 40%-60%. Reconsider outside plans. Stay climate conscious this weekend and obtain the FOX 35 Storm Team app!