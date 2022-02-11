When will Ben Simmons play? Potential time frame for Nets debut after blockbuster 76ers trade

Ben Simmons got his wish. After a 54-game holdout, Simmons has been traded away from the 76ers. Simmons’ new destination?

The Nets, as he has reportedly been traded in a package that sends former MVP James Harden to the Sixers.

While Simmons is certainly a worthy return for Harden, his ability to have an immediate impact on the Nets franchise is a bit more complicated than what meets the eye.

As Simmons has held out for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season, he hasn’t logged a minute in an NBA game since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals on June 20, 2021.

That said, getting Simmons game ready will be an uphill battle, so when will he make his Nets debut?

When will Ben Simmons debut for the Nets?

In short: it’s complicated, however, it is safe to assume Simmons’ debut won’t come until after the Feb. 20 All-Star Game.

Brooklyn has five games scheduled between the trade deadline and All-Star Weekend. After the All-Star break, the Nets will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 24, exactly two weeks after the trade.

It has been nearly eight months since Simmons last played in an NBA game. He made a brief appearance at Sixers training camp in October, but even that was short-lived.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons has begun to “ramp up” his conditioning in preparation of a return to play this season.

Ben Simmons has already talked to Kevin Durant and Sean Marks, @KlutchSports‘ Rich Paul tells ESPN. Simmons is eager to join Nets and ramp up for a return to play this season, Paul says. “We’ve got to work to do to get him back to play, but it’s a great step in right direction.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

While Simmons’ agent Rich Paul admits there is work to be done with respect to his conditioning, it’s fair to assume a return is imminent.

Prior to a deal getting done, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast that “I talked to somebody who just recently saw Ben Simmons work out. He’s working out in Philadelphia,” adding that “I heard he looks great.”

Simmons, 25, is one of the NBA’s most gifted athletes and, considering the reports of his activity, it shouldn’t take a young athlete of his caliber long to get into game shape.

There are some parallels to draw with Kyrie Irving’s situation.

Irving went six and a half months without NBA action, as his part-time status resulted in him being away from the team from mid-October until mid-December when he was permitted to rejoin.

It’s worth noting that Irving was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols shortly after he rejoined the team but his debut came 18 days after rejoining the team.

That said, a two-week return-to-play timeline for Simmons does not seem out of the realm of possibility.

