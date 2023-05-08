When will NFL free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott get signed?

Ezekiel Elliott, the three-time Pro Bowl running back, is recently looking ahead to a task be offering as he stays unsigned. Unfortunately for Elliott, age appears to be enjoying a vital position in his struggles to discover a new crew.

The 2023 NFL draft has come and long gone, and maximum NFL rosters are just about entire, with groups getting ready for OTAs and summer season exercises sooner than the approaching season.

However, some gifted NFL veterans stay unsigned in free company, together with Ezekiel Elliott, who has made 3 Pro Bowl appearances.

Elliott emerged at the NFL scene with an outstanding rookie marketing campaign in 2016, main the league in speeding yards and completing 3rd in MVP vote casting.

However, his effectiveness has declined lately, culminating in his liberate from the Cowboys in March. Christopher Carter and Qiant Myers mentioned the tough fact of the decline of growing older NFL running backs on a up to date episode of the Locked on NFL podcast.

“It’s just the reality of being a running back in the NFL,” Myers said. “If you said three or four years ago that at 28 years old Zeke Elliott would be a free agent and not have a team yet….but we all saw the decline. It’s just the harsh reality.”

Ezekiel Elliott, at the side of different most sensible NFL running backs like Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette, stay and not using a process be offering heading into the summer season, and Myers believes that it will keep that approach for some time.

“I think there’s value in these guys, but these are also three guys I don’t expect to be signed anytime soon,” Myers persevered. “I think teams coming off the draft, they are going to run with the running backs they have, and then they’ll wait until about a week or two into camp before making any decisions.”

Training camp continues to be over two months away, which might depart Elliott, Hunt, and Fournette understanding and ready by myself till their telephones ring with process provides.