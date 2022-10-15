When will the storms reach Oklahoma?

This is an archived article and the information in the article could also be outdated. Please take a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The menace of extreme climate returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a LOW twister menace with these storms.

The major danger will be for big hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

Here is the timeline for the storms:

Storms will develop throughout Western Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. The extreme menace will start round sundown (7-8pm).

The storms will transfer into the OKC Metro/I-35 Corridor round 9-10pm.

It appears like the peak depth of extreme climate will be round 12am Tuesday Night/Wednesday morning.

The storms will then race into Eastern Oklahoma and filter out by dawn Wednesday morning (and sure, there will even be an opportunity of snow in the Panhandle).

