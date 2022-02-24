Where Betsy Price, Tim O’Hare stand on issues in GOP race for Tarrant County judge

Front-runners in the Republican primary race for Tarrant County judge have sparred on a range of issues, from education to taxes.

The Dallas Morning News has summarized their opinions on a handful of those issues, based on interviews, debates, campaign material and information they provided to The Dallas Morning News’ voter guide.

Betsy Price, 72, is the former mayor of Fort Worth. Tim O’Hare, 52, is the former mayor of Farmers Branch and founder of an influential Southlake political action committee.

Tim O’Hare (Courtesy)

Betsy Price

The two Republicans are vying to succeed retiring Judge Glen Whitley, who has led the county since 2007. The other candidates in the GOP primary are Army veteran and small business owner Byron Bradford, 50, 38-year-old corrections officer Robert Trevor Buker and Kristen Collins, who doesn’t appear to have a campaign website.

The winner will face either Deborah Peoples, former chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, or former Arlington City Council member Marvin Sutton in November.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 1, and early voting runs through Friday. If a candidate fails to receive more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be May 24.

Here’s a sampling of where Price and O’Hare stand on several campaign issues:

Taxes

If elected, O’Hare has said he would reduce the tax rate by 20% in his first year in office. The lawyer also said he would implement a job freeze and look for other ways to cut waste but would not touch law enforcement, according to the Fort Worth Report, which-co-hosted a candidates’ debate Monday with KERA-FM (90.1).

Price, who as mayor oversaw a 12% reduction in Fort Worth’s property tax rate, said it would be impossible to implement an immediate 20% reduction without cutting law enforcement. At the debate, she said the county should revisit the homestead exemption, which provides a tax break to qualifying homeowners, and work with the hospital board to lower its part of the tax rate.

Public health

O’Hare has criticized public officials for implementing mask mandates and closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorney said he will never impose mandates or lockdown orders.

“We’ve witnessed an unprecedented attack on our freedoms and overreaching, power-grabbing efforts at every single level of government,” he said in The News’ voter guide.

At the recent Fort Worth Report-KERA debate, Price said she would push back against burdensome regulations and ineffective pandemic mandates that would hurt businesses still struggling to recover.

Education

Price called education an equalizer that can pull children out of poverty. As judge, she said she would bring together city leaders, superintendents and business owners across the county to find ways to improve education.

“Any community is only as strong as its education system,” Price said in an interview with The News. “That’s our future worblackchroniclece. Without strong education, you’ll have more poverty and more crime.”

O’Hare has said he wants to keep critical race theory out of schools, as he has worked to do in Southlake. Carroll ISD and other districts nationwide have said the academic framework, which probes the way policies and laws uphold systemic racism, is not taught in schools.

“I formed Southlake Families and hired a Fort Worth attorney to sue the school district to stop their Marxist/Socialist plan,” O’Hare said in The News’ voter guide. “Southlake Families shined a light on the anti-American, extremely liberal, and unlawful agenda of the then-current administration.”

Black Lives Matter

In campaign ads, O’Hare has said Price supported Black Lives Matter protests and posted photos of her meeting with protesters as mayor.

Price responded with an ad saying she had stood against “Black Lives Matter extremists.” On Twitter, she fired back: “My opponent has proven he will say or do anything to win — even if it means lying.”

Amid protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, Price said she was “committed to continuing the work we have started to root out racism, inequities and disparities at a systemic and policy level,” as well as growing her understanding of the issues.

In a recent statement to the Star-Telegram, O’Hare said he believes the majority of Tarrant County voters share his conservative values and opposition to Black Lives Matter.

“They do not want to defund the police. They do not want critical race theory in their kids’ classrooms,” he said. “They do not want the BLM platform to become the new constitutional standard for this country.”