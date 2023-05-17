Where Biden, McCarthy could meet on debt ceiling deal





On Tuesday, President Biden held a gathering with each Republican and Democratic congressional leaders within the Oval Office to speak about the problem of the debt ceiling. This assembly used to be lined via CBS News, as Ed O’Keefe gave a record from the White House in regards to the consequence of this collecting. While there’s a risk of a deal being made via the top of the week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy famous that either side are nonetheless a ways aside of their negotiations. To keep knowledgeable with breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, flip on browser notifications and be the primary to understand.