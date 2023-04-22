Where Cowboys fans can watch the 2023 NFL Draft





The NFL draft is considered one of the most enjoyable occasions in the international of sports activities and it is going down on April twenty seventh beginning at 7 p.m. CST. The match will likely be broadcasted on WFAA. Over the direction of 3 nights, masses of school gamers may have their goals come true as they’re decided on for the NFL. The Carolina Panthers have the most sensible storyline of the draft yr as the international watches to peer which quarterback they’re going to pick out. However, in North Texas, the Dallas Cowboys are the focal point! The Cowboys’ first pick out, quantity 26, will likely be a highly-anticipated second for fans.