Where does the Russell Wilson trade rank among NFL’s largest since the Herschel Walker blockbuster?

With out the commerce of operating again Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989, the Dallas Cowboys’ Tremendous Bowl drought could possibly be in its fifth decade, who is aware of?

As a substitute it’s at 26 years and counting as a result of the Walker deal propelled the Cowboys from 1-15 in coach Jimmy Johnson’s first season to a Tremendous Bowl in 1992, which was adopted by championships in 1993 and 1995.

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping quarterback Russell Wilson‘s commerce to the Denver Broncos could be their model of the Walker commerce. Seattle obtained first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 2022 fifth-round choice, plus quarterback Drew Lock, tight finish Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-rounder.

When the Cowboys dealt Walker, they knew they had been giving up their finest participant whereas understanding they wanted to rebuild. After successful a Tremendous Bowl and making it to a different with Wilson, Seattle may not consider it is in rebuild mode, however they are going to have an opportunity to show it round rapidly — supplied they hit on the draft picks as efficiently as Dallas did.

With the Walker-to-Minnesota commerce and the Wilson-to-Denver commerce because the backdrop, NFL Nation reporters take a look on the largest trades by way of complete gamers and draft picks exchanged because the Walker deal in 1989. — Todd Archer

Operating again Herschel Walker performed simply two-and-a-half seasons for the Vikings after they paid an unlimited worth to commerce for him. AP Photograph/Jim Mone

Oct 12, 1989: Cowboys-Vikings pull off largest commerce in historical past

Picks and gamers exchanged: 18

Cowboys obtained: LB Jesse Solomon, LB David Howard, CB Issiac Holt, RB Darrin Nelson and DE Alex Stewart; 1990 picks within the first (No. 21), second and sixth rounds; 1991 picks within the first (11) and second rounds; and 1992 picks within the first (13), second and third rounds

Vikings obtained: RB Herschel Walker; 1990 picks within the third, fifth and 10th rounds; and a 1991 third-round decide. After RB Darrin Nelson refused to report back to Dallas, the Cowboys traded him to San Diego and Minnesota picked up the Chargers’ fifth-round decide in 1990

How did it work out for Cowboys? Brilliantly. Coach Jimmy Johnson had no intention of protecting Solomon, Howard, Holt or Stewart, so he knew he would have a large number of picks over the following three seasons to rebuild the roster. By means of another offers, the Cowboys used these picks to accumulate operating again Emmitt Smith, defensive sort out Russell Maryland, defensive again Darren Woodson and cornerbacks Kevin Smith and Clayton Holmes. With vast receiver Michael Irvin and quarterback Troy Aikman already on board, the Cowboys had their triplets with Smith, who turned the NFL’s all-time main rusher. Woodson turned the franchise chief in tackles and must be within the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame. Maryland and Smith had been useful members to a protection that continues to be underrated. Because of this, the Cowboys turned the primary group in NFL historical past to win three Tremendous Bowls in a four-year span. — Todd Archer

How did it work out for Vikings? The commerce was the one worst participant transfer in group historical past, proving that nobody — particularly a non-quarterback — may presumably present a good return for the phrases of this deal. Walker began with a splash, speeding for 148 yards in his first recreation in opposition to the rival Packers, and helped the Vikings win the NFC Central in 1989. However they misplaced their opening playoff recreation after which missed the postseason the next two seasons. Total, he rushed for two,264 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 video games and departed as a free agent in 1992. — Kevin Seifert

March 8, 2022: Seahawks commerce Russell Wilson to Broncos

Picks and gamers exchanged: 10

Broncos obtained: QB Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round decide

Seahawks obtained: QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, and DL Shelby Harris; 2022 picks within the first (No. 9), second and fifth rounds; and 2023 picks within the first and second rounds



How did Broncos do? The Broncos surrendered the type of draft capital that calls for they get this proper, as a result of folks get fired if it would not. However if you happen to’re going push within the chips, you do it for a franchise quarterback with high quality years left. Wilson is 33, will not be 34 till November, nonetheless within the candy spot for quarterbacks. He has two years remaining on his contract that the Broncos can simply soak up. They’ve loads of cap room to work with in free company in addition to an inevitable extension with their new signal-caller. Wilson wins video games (104-53-1 in his profession), produces in massive moments and would not throw interceptions — he is by no means thrown greater than 13 in a season in his profession and has thrown fewer than 10 in a season six instances. He takes a number of sacks, and that’s all the time trigger for concern on the damage entrance, however a few of that’s within the Broncos’ management with what they do on the offensive line. — Jeff Legwold

How did Seahawks do? In a vacuum, first- and second-round picks in every of the following two drafts plus a pair of starters in Fant and Harris will not be a foul haul for Seattle. However any Wilson commerce was all the time going to be judged in the end on how effectively it positioned the Seahawks to discover a viable alternative, and this commerce by itself would not current a transparent path. Having the No. 9 total decide and sufficient capital to maneuver up if wanted would give the Seahawks an opportunity to get their man in an excellent draft for quarterbacks, however this is not one. Lock has some upside, however there isn’t any manner his first three seasons had been robust sufficient to persuade anybody in Seattle that he is the long-term reply. At finest, the Seahawks get an incomplete grade for now. — Brady Henderson

Aug. 31, 2019: Dolphins commerce Laremy Tunsil to Texans

Picks and gamers exchanged: 9

Dolphins obtained: OT Julie’n Davenport and CB Johnson Bademosi; a 2020 first-round decide (26); 2021 picks within the first (3) and second rounds

Texans obtained: OT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills; a 2020 fourth-round decide; a 2021 sixth-round decide

How did it work out for Dolphins? It is the commerce that sparked the Dolphins’ full rebuild. They wound up with three first-round picks within the 2020 draft after this commerce and one other involving Minkah Fitzpatrick. How effectively Miami used these picks is up for interpretation. However the group’s worst transfer was sending its 2020 first-round decide from Houston to the Packers — transferring down within the course of — to take cornerback Noah Igbinoghene over operating again Jonathan Taylor. Houston’s 2021 first-rounder ended up being the third total decide, which Miami traded to the 49ers in alternate for 3 first-round picks, earlier than parting methods with one in all them to commerce again as much as sixth total and choose receiver Jaylen Waddle. He and 2021 second-round decide Jevon Holland appeared like franchise cornerstones as rookies final season. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

How did it work out Texans? Not effectively. This was an enormous commerce — and stuffed a giant want for the Texans. In hindsight, the worth wasn’t there for Houston. Whereas the first-round decide in 2020 was No. 26, the 2021 decide was No. Three total after the Texans went 4-12. Miami turned that decide into much more draft capital by buying and selling it to the San Francisco 49ers. A contract extension was not negotiated on the time of the commerce, and Houston ended up giving Tunsil a three-year, $66 million contract price $40 million assured at signing in 2020. Now, Tunsil could possibly be traded by the Texans this offseason, because the group is in rebuilding mode. — Sarah Barshop

The Rams traded for the No. 1 total decide in 2016 and took Jared Goff, who was a part of the commerce bundle that acquired them present starter Matthew Stafford. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports activities

April 14, 2016: Rams purchase No. 1 decide from Titans

Picks and gamers exchanged: 9

Titans obtained: 2016 picks within the first (No. 15), second (twice) and third rounds; 2017 picks within the first (No .5) and third rounds

Rams obtained: 2016 picks within the first (No. 1), fourth and sixth rounds

How did it work out for Titans? The Titans launched a stretch of six consecutive playoff seasons fueled by gamers they chose with the haul of draft picks. The large prize was 2016 second-round decide Derrick Henry, arguably one of the best operating again within the league. Henry is the one remaining participant from that boatload of picks. However he’s the catalyst of their offense. The Titans used different picks to pick out proper sort out Jack Conklin, vast receiver Corey Davis and tight finish Jonnu Smith. Regardless of dropping Conklin, Davis and Smith to free company, they had been main contributors towards Tennessee’s rise to perennial playoff contender. — Turron Davenport

How did it work out for Rams? The whole lot seems good at this juncture, with the Rams being fitted for Tremendous Bowl championship rings. They used the primary total decide on quarterback Jared Goff, who because it seems wasn’t price the price. However the Rams figured that out in time and flipped him to the Lions final yr for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, a key piece in final season’s playoff run. Whereas Goff’s 5 seasons with the Rams do not justify this funding, they nonetheless discovered a option to get the final word prize out of the deal. — Adam Teicher

April 17, 1999: Saints go all-in on Ricky Williams

Picks and gamers exchanged: 9

Saints obtained: first-round decide (No. 5) in 1999 used on RB Ricky Williams

Washington obtained: 1999 picks within the first (12), third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds; 2000 picks within the first (2) and third rounds

How did it work out for Saints? Not nice, contemplating it stays one of the crucial ridiculed trades in sports activities historical past almost 25 years later. Coach Mike Ditka and GM Invoice Kuharich had been fired after New Orleans went 3-13 in Williams’ injury-plagued rookie season. Nevertheless, it is price mentioning Williams was no bust. The one drawback with the deal was how a lot the Saints overpaid (and overplayed it with that notorious journal cowl of Ditka and Williams as bride and groom). Williams ran for 1,000 yards in simply 10 video games in 2000 whereas the Saints received their first playoff recreation in franchise historical past. Then he gained 1,756 yards from scrimmage in 2001 earlier than being traded to the Dolphins for 2 first-round picks. — Mike Triplett

How did it work out for Washington? Very effectively. Washington used the acquired capital to maneuver again into the highest 10, going from No. 12 to seventh to draft cornerback Champ Bailey. He launched into a Corridor of Fame profession, although he spent solely 5 seasons with Washington. The group traded two fifth-round picks — one from the Saints — to maneuver up within the second spherical and choose proper sort out Jon Jansen, a fixture for many of the subsequent decade. And since the Saints went 3-13, Washington ended up with second total alternative in 2000 and drafted linebacker LaVar Arrington. Regardless of this haul, Washington solely made the playoffs in 1999 and never once more till 2005. — John Keim