Where Former Penn State Players Are Headed After 2023 NFL Draft

May 1, 2023


Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Photo by Annie Kubiak | Onward State

The 2023 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday after three days in Kansas City with six Penn State players hearing their names called. At least four more Nittany Lions will look to continue their football careers as undrafted free agent signings.

Here’s a rundown of where everyone is headed.

DRAFTED PLAYERS (Click on player’s name for more details)

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

PlayerPositionTeam
PJ MustipherDTDenver Broncos
Chris StollLSSeattle Seahawks
Jonathan SutherlandLB/SSeattle Seahawks
Mitchell TinsleyWRWashington Commanders



