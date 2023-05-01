Where Former Penn State Players Are Headed After 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday after three days in Kansas City with six Penn State players hearing their names called. At least four more Nittany Lions will look to continue their football careers as undrafted free agent signings.
Here’s a rundown of where everyone is headed.
DRAFTED PLAYERS (Click on player’s name for more details)
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
|Player
|Position
|Team
|PJ Mustipher
|DT
|Denver Broncos
|Chris Stoll
|LS
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jonathan Sutherland
|LB/S
|Seattle Seahawks
|Mitchell Tinsley
|WR
|Washington Commanders
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL