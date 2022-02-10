Where is 2022 Super Bowl: NFL championship matchup to be held at Rams’ SoFi Stadium in California

After a six-year hiatus, the Super Bowl returns to the Golden State this week. Super Bowl LVI will be held inside California’s SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020. The home of the Rams and Chargers, SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, about a 20-minute drive from Los Angeles. Inglewood was the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers, who won six championships playing inside the Great Western Forum before moving to the Staples Center in the fall of 1999.

SoFI Stadium’s normal seating capacity is 70,000, although that number can expand to 100,000. According to the Chargers’ website, SoFi Stadium is 3.1 million square feet. It is located on 298 acres, and its campus is 3.5 times bigger than Disneyland. The stadium’s double-sided video board weighs a staggering 2.4 million pounds.

This year will mark the 13th Super Bowl played in California. Santa Clara, San Diego, Pasadena, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles are the California cities that have previously hosted a Super Bowl. California’s 12 Super Bowls is second to Florida, which just hosted its 17th Super Bowl on Sunday between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Miami’s 11 Super Bowl remains the all-time record, followed by New Orleans (10), Los Angeles (five) and Pasadena (five).

How to watch Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California)

TV: NBC | Stream: FuBoTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Rams joined the 2020 Buccaneers as the only teams to play a Super Bowl inside their home stadium. Los Angeles also became the first team to host a conference championship and Super Bowl in the same postseason. On the AFC side, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be seeking the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.