Where is Super Bowl 2022: California’s SoFi Stadium, home of Rams, to host NFL championship game

After a six-year hiatus, the Super Bowl returns to the Golden State this week. Super Bowl LVI will be held inside California’s SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020. The home of the Rams and Chargers, SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, about a 20-minute drive from Los Angeles. Inglewood was the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers, who won six championships playing inside the Great Western Forum before moving to the Staples Center in the fall of 1999.
SoFI Stadium’s normal seating capacity is 70,000, although that number can expand to 100,000. According to the Chargers’ website, SoFi Stadium is 3.1 million square feet. It is located on 298 acres, and its campus is 3.5 times bigger than Disneyland. The stadium’s double-sided video board weighs a staggering 2.4 million pounds.
This year will mark the 13th Super Bowl played in California. Santa Clara, San Diego, Pasadena, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles are the California cities that have previously hosted a Super Bowl. California’s 12 Super Bowls is second to Florida, which just hosted its 17th Super Bowl on Sunday between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Miami’s 11 Super Bowl remains the all-time record, followed by New Orleans (10), Los Angeles (five) and Pasadena (five).
How to watch Super Bowl LVI
Date: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California)
TV: NBC | Stream: FuBoTV
Follow: CBS Sports App
The Rams could join the 2020 Buccaneers as the only teams to play a Super Bowl inside their home stadium. Los Angeles can also become the first team to host a conference championship and Super Bowl in the same postseason. The Rams, who will host the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, recently changed their ticket policy in order to increase their odds of having a real home field advantage on Sunday.
On the AFC side, the Chiefs are looking to join the 1970s Dolphins, 1990s Bills and 2010s Patriots as the only teams to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls. Standing in their way is Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, who last Saturday dispatched the top-seeded Titans in Nashville to reach Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
There are two possible Super Bowl rematches that could take place in SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs came from behind to defeat the 49ers two years ago in Super Bowl LIV as Kansas City won its first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 50 years. The 49ers and Bengals played in two Super Bowls during the 1980s, with Joe Montana leading San Francisco to victory on both occasions. The 49ers are two wins away from joining the Patriots and Steelers as the only franchises with six Super Bowl victories. The Bengals are the only remaining team that is still in search of their first Lombardi Trophy.
