Where is Super Bowl 2023: Location, date, time, TV channel for Super Bowl 57

The Super Bowl isn’t going away from its mid-February time slot since the NFL expanded the regular season from 16 to 17 games. If you thought Super Bowl LVI had a late start date (February 13 was the latest Super Bowl ever played), there’s good news on the horizon.

Super Bowl LVII will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 — still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.

This is the first Super Bowl location which the league did not use a bidding process to host the game. The NFL unilaterally chooses a single hosting site for each game, which the city selected submits a proposal to host the game which is voted upon at the league meetings.

Here are the dates for future Super Bowl games: