Where is the 2023 Super Bowl: Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium in Glendale will host Super Bowl LVII

For the fourth time, the Super Bowl will be played in the desert in 2023. Super Bowl LVII will be played inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

It will be the first Super Bowl played in Arizona since the Patriots’ come-from-behind victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Seven years earlier, Eli Manning and the Giants spoiled the Patriots’ dreams of a 19-0 season after pulling off a 17-14 win in the first-ever Super Bowl played inside State Farm Stadium (formerly known as University of Phoenix Stadium).

The first Super Bowl played in Arizona occurred on Jan. 28, 1996. The game, which was played at Sun Devil Stadium, was a hard-fought game between the Cowboys and Steelers. A double-digit underdog, the Steelers pulled to within three points late before a costly interception sealed the Cowboys’ third Super Bowl win in four years.

If history repeats itself, the Cardinals will represent the NFC in next year’s Super Bowl, as the Rams and Buccaneers won the last two Super Bowls on their home turf. The Cardinals made the playoffs this season before losing to the eventual champion Rams in the wild card round.

Speaking of Los Angeles, the Rams will now look to become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to win back-to-back championships. The Rams may have to do so without three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who did not commit to coming back for a ninth season after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.