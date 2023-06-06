Where Mike Pence fits in GOP 2024 presidential field





On Monday, Former Vice President, Mike Pence, took a vital step in opposition to a possible presidential race in 2024 via submitting the essential forms to claim his candidacy for the position of President of the United States.

As the political international awaits the Republican Party’s subsequent strikes in the race for the White House, Pence’s movements mark a vital construction in the dialogue of doable applicants who may lead the GOP to victory in 2024. Many at the moment are speculating at the position he may play in the impending presidential race.

CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent, Robert Costa, has joined to provide his knowledgeable opinion on the place Pence would possibly have compatibility into the 2024 Republican presidential field. With his in depth wisdom of political tendencies and insights, Costa sheds gentle at the doable have an effect on Pence can have at the race.

