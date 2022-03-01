Where to donate to help Ukrainians

More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine as the war with Russia intensifies. That number could soar to 4 million, according to a spokeswoman from the U.N. refugee agency.

Many in the U.S. want to help but are wary of sending money into a country at war, and some relief groups are now working in bordering nations that are receiving refugees. A cautionary note: Checking the name with Charity Navigator will provide information to assess nonprofits.

Here’s a list of groups and ways to donate:

United Nations refugee agency. The UNHCR is a global organization that protects, advocates and helps resettle refugees. It is considered one of the most authoritative agencies on refugees and displaced people. It has provided updates on the scale of refugee movement into Poland, Romania, Hungary and other nations. The website is https://donate.unhcr.org/int/en/ukraine-emergency

International Rescue Committee. The IRC’s roots go back to 1933 when it began assisting Germans suffering under Hitler. They now call the situation in Ukraine “the worst humanitarian crisis Europe has seen in decades.” The IRC operates throughout the U.S., including in Dallas where it assists with the resettlement of refugees from around the globe, including Afghanistan, Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The website is https://www.rescue.org/

World Central Kitchen. The World Central Kitchen was established by Spanish-American chief José Andrés after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, per its website. Most recently, the group has helped feed asylum-seekers in Del Rio and Matamoros, Mexico, from Haiti and Central America. They are now in Poland and Romania serving food to Ukrainians. Go to https://wck.org/

Project HOPE. Project Hope began as a peacetime hospital ship in 1958. The group is on the ground responding to the crisis with medicines and medical supplies to assist Ukrainians. The website is https://www.projecthope.org/crisis-in-ukraine-how-to-help/02/2022/

United Ukrainian American Relief Committee Inc. UUARC was established in 1944, per the Philadelphia-based nonprofit’s website. In North Texas, the Ukrainian-American Society of Texas recommends sending funds there. The relief agency coordinates with the U.S. embassy in D.C., and will be sending items to Poland, its executive director Motrja Watters said. The website is https://www.uuarc.org/

Save the Children. Save the Children was established more than a 100 years ago. One of their first acts was to push for the idea that children have rights. They are “on the ground,” per its website, and have been in Yemen, Syria, Venezuela and other countries. The website is https://www.savethechildren.org/

Kyiv Independent: Journalists on the ground provide a vital service now in Ukraine as it battles for its independence. The Kyiv Independent has started a GoFundMe page for themselves and for other journalists at other news outlets. “Ukraine is facing an unprecedented attack,” reads their plea for assistance. “The Kyiv Independent continues to work, bringing the world trusted, important information about the facts on the ground.” Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch