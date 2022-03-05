Where to find N95 masks to protect against COVID-19

N95 masks plus being vaccinated are your best protection against COVID-19. Getty Images



COVID-19 case numbers are down, and masks are no longer required indoors in many locations. That said, now is actually a smart time to buy N95 masks: Availability is high, and prices are lower than ever.

Top products in this article:

What to know about N95 masks before you buy

N95 masks offer the best protection against COVID-19, as they’re designed to filter at least 95% of all airborne particles larger than 0.3 microns when worn correctly.

It’s important to pick up an N95 mask that’s approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Find the full list of approved N95 brands here (and all the picks below are NIOSH-approved, naturally). Beware: There are counterfeit N95 masks online, so be sure to check the brand name on the NIOSH site, and to shop at trusted retailers to avoid ending up with a fake N95 face mask.

Real N95 masks can be tough to track down, but we’ve found some available at Honeywell, Amazon and more below.

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack)

Benehal via Amazon



These NIOSH-approved masks have four filter layers and feature an adjustable nose clip. The double elastic head straps eliminate pressure on the ears and is meant to make wearing the mask more comfortable.

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack), $29 (reduced from $53)

Honeywell DC300 N95 particulate disposable respirators (20 pack)

Honeywell



This new Honeywell design is made to fit more face shapes and minimize pressure points. It comes in a pack of 20.

Honeywell DC300 N95 particulate disposable respirators (20 pack), $30

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

Amazon



If you’re willing to purchase 50 at a time, these duckbill N95 masks from Kimberly-Clark have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands — and one of the best per-mask prices around. After a short period of unavailability, these N95 masks are back in stock at Amazon for quick shipping, so grab them before they sell out (again).

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $49 (reduced from $58)

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack)

Amazon



These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $18 (reduced from $30)

3M Aura N95 respirator (3 pack)

Amazon



These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip, chin tab and a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging.

3M Aura N95 respirator (3 pack), $10

OUT OF STOCK: N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack)

Home Depot



Home Depot has several N95 face mask options, including this 25-pack. These N95s have an adjustable nose clip and head strap.

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack), $42

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold disposable respirator (50 pack)

Amazon



This N95 face mask has a soft foam nose cushion for maximum comfort. Its humidity- and moisture-resistant filter media repels moisture. At less than $1 per mask, these Honeywell N95s are one of the best N95 mask deals out there.

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator (50 pack), $44 (reduced from $51)

What you need to know about free N95 masks

The Biden Administration announced a plan to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free through local pharmacies (such as Walgreens, CVS and some supermarkets) and local health centers.

Supplies are limited to guarantee availability, and children’s masks will not be available (at least at first). And unlike the free at-home COVID-19 tests offered by the government, these free N95 masks cannot be shipped. So if you need a reliable supply of N95 masks delivered, you’ll have to open up your wallet and choose one of the N95 options below.

Related from CBS Essentials: