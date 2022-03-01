Where to get kolaches in D-FW on National Kolache Day March 1

March 1 is National Kolache Day, and that’s a day we believe in celebrating.

On National Kolache Day, The Kolache Factory is handing out one free fruit or cheese kolache per customer from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies last) Tuesday nationwide. Good news: There’s no purchase necessary. kolachefactory.com.

Want to try other local kolache shops? Here are some favorites:

Pearl Snap Kolaches

Fort Worth’s Pearl Snap Kolaches serves a variety of kolaches and klobásníks. The shop has also won two first-place ribbons at the 2018 State of Texas Kolache Bake Show for a pastry featuring pulled pork and another for its pecan pie kolache.

4006 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. pskolaches.com.

The Kolache Bake Shop

The Kolache Bake Shop offers a variety of both sweet and savory kolaches. You’ll find flavors like maple pecan croissant, bacon croissant sausage rolls, brisket jalapeño and Korean bulgogi.

18101 Preston Rd #204A, Dallas. thekolachebakeshop.com.

Kenner’s Kolache Bakery

Kenner’s Kolache Bakery in Arlington is known for its soft, pillowy dough. Some flavors include the poppy seed and the chocolate-cream cheese kolaches.

2812 S. Cooper St., Arlington. kennerkolachebakery.com.

Kasa Kolache Bakery

Owners Enrique and Gloria Barrera serve both savory klobasniky and sweet kolaches. Flavors include savory ham and cheese and chicken sausage rolls, or sweet pineapple-, raspberry-, and apricot-cream cheese in generous portions.

761 S. MacArthur Blvd., #113, Coppell. kasakolache.com.