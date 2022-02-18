Where to Sip Margaritas in Houston on National Margarita Day (Tuesday, February 22)

From tequila-fueled happy hours and frosty margarita deals to one place handing out free margs to those 21-and-up, here’s where to honor thy margarita in Houston on National Margarita Day this Tuesday, February 22.

Axelrad Beer Garden, 1517 Alabama

Tequila fans can sip $5 house margaritas all National Margarita Day long, with flavors from classic lime to strawberry, mango, peach and watermelon.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith

Brennan’s will host a Sip & Slurp Cocktail Party in the Courtyard to celebrate Mardi Gras, National Margarita Day and Taco Tuesday. Tickets ($45) include a dozen raw oysters, two fried oyster tacos and two specialty Mardi Gras margaritas.

Daily Gather, 800 Sorella

The New Spicy Margarita blends Lalo Blanco tequila, Dolfi orange liqueur, fresh lime, jalapeño and agave, available for $13, or $9 during happy hour (2 to 5:30 p.m.)

Dish Society, multiple locations

Dish Society’s margarita is a combo of tequila, prickly pear, simple syrup orange liqueur and lime, available for $8/glass and $20/carafe.

Hit Eight Row flint for margaritas kissed with hibiscus serrano syrup, crème de cacao and more.

Hit Eight Row flint for margaritas kissed with hibiscus serrano syrup, crème de cacao and more.
Photo by Mikah Danae

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale

Open 11 a.m. to midnight, the Texas icehouse will have a variety of margaritas available frozen or on the rocks, including its Frozen ($12.50) with Pueblo Viejo Blanco and Marie Brizard Orange Curacao; the Pink Rattlesnake ($13.50) with housemade hibiscus serrano syrup; and the Port of Call: Galveston, with Ilegal Mezcal ($13.50), Marie Brizard Orange Curacao, Liquid Alchemist Coconut and Crème de Cacao, plus exclusive sotol margaritas from The Marfa Spirit Co.

Flying Fish, 1815 North Durham

Flying Fish will celebrate the day with $5 Classic Lime and Strawberry Margaritas all-day long, available for dine-in and or curbside to enjoy at home. Flying Fish margaritas feature Jose Cuervo Especial and are available frozen or on the rocks.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, multiple locations

The fast casual Baja-style spot will offer $5 18-ounce House Margaritas, available on the rocks or frozen, all day at participating locations. Available for dine-in only.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, multiple locations

In honor of National Margarita Day, Grimaldi’s is partnering with Casamigos Tequila for a giveaway, and five lucky winners will win a blender. Additionally, Grimaldi’s Rewards Members will receive double points on any order placed on February 22 online or through the app.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, multiple locations

Hopdoddy will be giving away complimentary four-ounce versions of its Doble Fina margarita (Monte Alban Silver Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice and agave, shaken and served over ice) in celebration of National Margarita Day. All guests over the age of 21 will be handed this classic cocktail as soon as they walk through the restaurant’s doors on February 22, no purchase necessary.

La Grange, 2517 Ralph

Sip a frosty $6 ‘rita on one of La Grange’s colorful 2,000 square-foot multi-level Montrose patios is a Houston rite of passage (the margarita deal runs every Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.).

Maize, 14795 Memorial

Guests can sip three different spins on the margarita, including The Guetzamar with 400 Conejos Mezcal Espadín, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, nixta corn liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave, a tangerine splash and sal de gusano for $14; the Cintli, made of Hacienda del Chihuahua Sotol, purple corn, infusion syrup, nixta corn liqueur, lime juice, Topo Chico, ginger-lime juice and a blue nixtamal rim for $13; and La Piscosita, with Morales Mezcal, Agavales Reposado Tequila, ancho pepper syrup, serrano pepper and a tajín rim for $12.

Molina’s, multiple locations

On National Margarita Day, visit any Molina’s location to sip Molina’s Margaritas for happy hour pricing of $6.50 all day long. Made with 100 percent agave tequila, Triple sec and fresh lime juice, the drinks are served frozen or on the rocks.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton

The popular bar will be featuring Happy Hour on all its margaritas for $6 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Lotería will be played on the patio from 6 to 8 p.m. Customers can play for prizes including swag and gift cards.

Moxies, 5000 Westheimer

Moxies will be offering a 22 percent discount on all margaritas in celebration of National Margarita Day. Selections include the Millionaire (Herradura Legend Añejo, Cointreau, organic agave, fresh pressed lime), Ghost (Ghost Tequila, St. George Green Chile Vodka, fresh pressed lime, cane syrup, twang chili-lime salt); Mezcal (Casamigos Mezcal, Cointreau, organic agave, fresh pressed lime) and more.

The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak

The limited-edition Gran Pasión Margarita features Hornitos Plata Tequila, lime juice, Giffard Fruit de La Passion Liqueur, passion fruit syrup and Grandeza, with a tajín rim, available for $13 (regularly $15) on February 22. https://ninfas.com

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th

Choose from a Spicy Rita with reposado tequila, agave, citrus and a zesty kick ($10) or the classic House Frozen ($8 regular, $6 during happy hour).

Spanish Village, 4720 Almeda

Hit the historic Third Ward restaurant to enjoy a margarita over shaved ice for $7.50 this National Margarita Day (or make it a Strawberry, Mango or Tamarindo marg for a dollar more).

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch

On National Margarita Day, choose from traditional margaritas in lime, strawberry or mango, watermelon mint, prickly pear or torched palomas, each specially priced at $5 all day.

Treebeards, multiple locations

Treebeards is going for a sweet and spicy spin on National Margarita Day with its Blackberry Ginger Margarita, made with Exotico Tequila, ginger syrup, lime, agave and Mathilde Cassis for $10 during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. ($12 regular).

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations

The Texas icehouse favorite will offer $2 House Ritas all day long on Tuesday, February 22, available at every location. Choose Strawberry, Regular or Swirled.