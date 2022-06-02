Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee?

Sir Paul McCartney and best-selling creator Tina Brown mirror on Queen Elizabeth’s unprecedented reign in “Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Particular.” The particular airs on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Thursday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and can stream on the CBS Information app and Paramount+ on Friday, June 3.
London – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are within the U.Okay. to rejoice Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since she ascended the throne. It’s their first official go to to the nation since they give up as senior royals greater than two years in the past.
Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal household in January 2020, shortly earlier than the coronavirus pandemic started, they usually have largely remained in the US since. Harry has visited the U.Okay. just a few instances, together with for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral final yr, and Meghan has reportedly visited as soon as.
The couple noticed Thursday’s Trooping the Colour occasion in London from the Main Basic’s Workplace overlooking Horse Guards Parade.
They did seem on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the queen beforehand mentioned that solely working members of the royal household would be part of her there to examine the troops and observe a army fly-by as a part of the standard ceremony.
The couple is anticipated to attend a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, and a live performance at Buckingham Palace on Saturday night.
Prince Andrew was additionally anticipated to attend the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, however these plans modified after he examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Thursday.
There are reviews that the queen could meet Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, for the primary time on Saturday, as an alternative of attending a scheduled horse racing occasion.
The group will reportedly rejoice Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage, the place Harry and Meghan are staying throughout their time within the U.Okay.