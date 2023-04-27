Which Denton County City is the Safest Texas City? – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The small the city of Trophy Club in Denton County, Texas has been declared the most secure neighborhood in the state for 3 consecutive years. Chief of Police, Patrick Arata, attributes the the city’s repeated reputation to the determination of his officials, in addition to the implementation of registration code studying generation.

Arata explains, “We’ve revamped the police department. I went out and hired professional policemen to manage the team. I have great supervisors. I have great men and women working for us that really care about this community and want to be a part of it. And so, they’re out there every day making sure it stays safe.”

In addition, the leader credit the use of cameras from an organization referred to as Flock as crucial contribution to public protection. The cameras are stationed on poles at the fringe of the city and will seize incoming license plates. However, they don’t track automobiles departing from the the city, and don’t seem to be marked, making them inconspicuous to drivers.

Arata highlights the good fortune of this generation, mentioning, “When we first put the system in, we had people coming in in stolen cars. We were able to make arrests, felony warrants, sex offenders, people with protective orders. All those things we didn’t know, people who were transient in our town. But now we know.”

Crime charge knowledge from SafeWise.com for the 12 months 2023 finds that Trophy Club has most effective 0.1 violent incidents and four.6 belongings crime incidents in step with 1,000 other folks. In distinction, the state reasonable was once 4.6 violent crimes and 21.9 belongings crimes in step with 1,000 other folks, considerably upper than Trophy Club’s statistics.

The the city has a inhabitants of about 14,000, with roughly 4,000 properties, and a space of simply 4 sq. miles. Arata states that the police drive is composed of 23 officials and 4 civilian police staff. Officers additionally stay visual round 4 faculties in the the city and patrol its streets.

Arata explains that the presence of police body of workers and the generation used are deterrents for offenders, mentioning, “People don’t want to commit crimes where there are police. And then this technology has really helped give the officers one more little eye that they didn’t have before.”

Several North Texas towns, together with Dallas and Fort Worth, have additionally followed Flock cameras. Arata provides that different towns in Denton County are including this generation to their police departments as smartly.