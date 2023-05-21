Which group of drivers is worse: Texas or California?

Despite the friendly rivalry between Texas and California, they share a few similarities, including independent-minded residents with a reputation for driving like they own the road. But a recent study conducted by Forbes Advisor reveals that Texans are considered the worst drivers in the nation. The research team used six metrics, including per-person drunken-driving deaths, distracted- and drowsy-driving deaths, wrong-way fatal accidents, and fatal crashes while failing to obey traffic signals. The final factor was phone use per mile behind the wheel.

According to the study’s authors, “Texas ranks second worst in the nation for two of the metrics we considered: fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver (1.35 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers) and fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road (1.53 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers).” Texas drivers also scored poorly on deadly drunken-driving crashes per person and distracted driving deaths. The study ranked Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky among the least safe drivers in the nation.

On the other hand, California ranked 42nd as the most dangerous, with fewer than half of the deadly DUI and distracted-driver deaths per 100,000 licensed drivers. However, other studies have ranked Californians as the second worst drivers in the nation, behind Utah, for DUI arrests and accident rates. A SmartAsset study from last summer ranked California drivers among the most irresponsible due to high DUI rates and the percentage of uninsured drivers on California roads.

The Forbes study’s focus on fatalities may be concerning for Texans, but the numbers aren’t good news for Californians either as they can’t feel good seeing their states ranked high for crashes and DUIs.