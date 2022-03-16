Which team has the easiest path to the Final Four? Plus, the Yankees might have a big problem

Blissful Wednesday morning, all. That is one among my final reminders so that you can go fill out your bracket if you haven’t already!
Let’s get proper to it.
Good morning to everybody however particularly to…
THE INDIANA HOOSIERS…
It wasn’t fairly, however because the previous saying goes, there are not any footage within the field rating. Indiana picked up its first NCAA Event win since 2016, beating Wyoming 66-58 within the First 4.
It is that protection that makes Indiana a strong candidate to make a run previous the Spherical of 64, as I wrote Monday:
- “At 38th within the NET rankings, Indiana is the highest-ranked First 4 group, and it has the items to win a number of video games. … It will not be fairly, but when somebody outdoors Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Johnson can contribute offensively, the Hoosiers’ protection can hold them in — and probably win — some video games.”
I will give myself a pat on the again there. The Hoosiers, although, haven’t any time to pat themselves on the again. They will tackle 5-seed Saint Mary’s tomorrow.
… AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE TEXAS SOUTHERN TIGERS
Name them the Kings of the First 4. For the third time within the final 4 Tournaments, Texas Southern earned a victory within the opening spherical, beating Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, 76-67. The Tigers’ reward is 1-seed Kansas. Clearly the chances are in opposition to them — 16 seeds are 1-143 all-time in opposition to 1 seeds — however all they will do is give themselves an opportunity. That is precisely what they did final night time.
Honorable mentions
And never such an excellent morning for…
YANKEES AND METS PLAYERS WHO ARE NOT VACCINATED
The Yankees and Mets might quickly be in an identical predicament the Brooklyn Nets have handled all season. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets will not be capable of play residence video games underneath New York Metropolis’s present mandates. It is the identical rule that forestalls Nets star Kyrie Irving from enjoying at Barclays Middle.
The large downside for the Yankees is that, as our MLB scribe Mike Axisa defined, Aaron Decide is “broadly believed” to be unvaccinated.
The slugger prevented answering a query about his vaccination standing — and its affect on his availability — on Tuesday:
- Decide when requested if he has acquired the COVID-19 vaccine: “I am so centered on simply getting via the primary sport of Spring Coaching. So I feel we’ll cross that bridge at any time when the time comes. However proper now, so many issues might change, so I am probably not too fearful about that proper now.”
Decide, 29, is getting into the ultimate yr of his contract, and this would not be the primary time he misses video games if he finally ends up having to take action. Decide had a stint on the COVID-19 Injured Checklist final yr and handled vital accidents in every of the 2 seasons earlier than that. In his lone full, wholesome MLB season — 2017 — he received AL Rookie of the Yr and completed second in AL MVP voting.
If certainly unvaccinated, Decide additionally will not be capable of play on the Blue Jays, given Toronto’s present guidelines. The Yankees go to the Blue Jays 9 instances this season. The Mets, in the meantime, failed to succeed in the 85 p.c vaccination threshold that may have afforded the group loosened COVID restrictions final season.
Not so honorable point out
- Baker Mayfield posted what appears to be a goodbye to Cleveland on Twitter, although he hasn’t been traded or launched… but
Who has the best path within the NCAA Event? Plus, extra bracket recommendation 🏀
When filling out your NCAA Event bracket, there is not any worse feeling than seeing a group you be ok with enjoying… one other group you be ok with. What do you do? Properly, flip to our school basketball knowledgeable David Cobb, who has mapped out the best and hardest paths to a possible Ultimate 4 journey:
- Cobb: “[Kansas has] the shakiest case to be a No. 1 seed but managed to land the best path of the group. There must be little worry in going through the winner of No. eight San Diego State and No. 9 Creighton. … From there, potential Candy 16 matchups with Windfall and Iowa are fairly favorable for KU from a sophisticated statistics standpoint. … Then there’s Auburn, which enters enjoying the worst basketball of anybody with a No. 1 or No. 2 seed within the bracket.“
As for different issues that ought to enable you put the ending touches in your bracket:
Randy Gregory’s gorgeous flip to Broncos; Ravens signal Marcus Williams 🏈
One second, Randy Gregory was set to be a Cowboy for the foreseeable future. The subsequent, he was headed to the Broncos as a substitute.
In one of many strangest twists in latest reminiscence, Gregory reportedly agreed to a five-year, $70-million take care of Dallas — the group even introduced the settlement on its Twitter account — however then backed out. In accordance with experiences, the Cowboys inserted a clause that voided Gregory’s contract if he was fined or suspended for any drug offense or violation of the NFL’s private conduct coverage, which hadn’t been mentioned beforehand nor included in his earlier contract.
Gregory then took the identical amount of cash from the Broncos, making the Cowboys Tuesday’s huge loser, writes NFL knowledgeable Jeff Kerr.
- Kerr: “The Cowboys are taking a step again this offseason and are falling out of contender standing within the NFC (in the event that they had been thought of that previous to this offseason anyway).”
You’ll be able to examine all of Tuesday’s winners and losers right here.
The opposite big-money deal was Marcus Williams agreeing to a five-year $70-million deal with the Ravens. Baltimore’s secondary struggled final yr amid a ton of accidents, and Williams is a significant addition.
For full, up-to-the-minute evaluation of NFL free company (which formally opens tomorrow), make sure you learn:
Atletico Madrid, Benfica into Champions League quarterfinals; two extra matches in the present day ⚽
Atletico Madrid and Benfica are the most recent groups to qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after each broke first-leg deadlocks with wins yesterday.
Atleti obtained a aim from defender Renan Lodi to beat Manchester United 1-Zero in England after the 2 sides drew 1-1 within the first leg. In his group’s greatest sport of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo was nowhere to be discovered, writes our soccer reporter James Benge.
- Benge: “The headline statistic was the first European match with out a shot in 3969 days, since a draw with Barcelona within the Camp Nou. Ronaldo didn’t even get shut. He didn’t even get a contact within the field. That itself breaks a six and a half yr streak on this competitors going again to a bunch stage sport in opposition to PSG.”
Benfica, in the meantime continued its Cinderella run with a 1-Zero win at Ajax after drawing the primary leg 2-2. Darwin Nunez scored the decisive aim for the Portuguese aspect. Listed below are the quarterfinal groups up to now:
- Atletico Madrid
- Benfica
- Liverpool
- Manchester Metropolis
- Actual Madrid
- Bayern Munich
By the top of in the present day, we’ll discover who clinches the ultimate two spots: Chelsea takes a 2-Zero result in Lille whereas Juventus and Villareal will look to interrupt a 1-1 impasse. You will discover previews for these matches right here and right here, respectively, and watch each on Paramount+.
What we’re watching Wednesday 📺
⚽ Lille vs Chelsea, four p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ Juventus vs Villareal, four p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 Males’s First 4: (16) Bryant vs (16) Wright State, 6:40 p.m. on truTV
🏀 Girls’s First 4: (16) Incarnate Phrase vs (16) Howard, 7 p.m. on ESPNU
🏀 Girls’s First 4: (11) DePaul vs (11) Dayton, 9 p.m. on ESPNU
🏀 Males’s First 4: (11) Notre Dame vs (11) Rutgers, 9:10 p.m. on truTV
🏀 Celtics at Warriors, 10 p.m. on ESPN
