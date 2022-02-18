Which teams will end up in the top four ?

The league stage of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season ends on 7 March and the race for the playoff spots is intensifying. Nine of the eleven teams in the ISL still remain in the hunt, and with some season-defining fixtures to come, we delve into the permutations for each team.
Here’s what each team needs:
Current position: 1
Played: 16 | Points: 29
Remaining fixtures: FC Goa (February 19), Kerala Blasters (February 23), Jamshedpur FC (March 1), Mumbai City (March 5).
Hyderabad may be in pole position right now, but they will have to face arguably three of the toughest sides in the division, as well as a resurgent FC Goa.
Such is the unpredictable nature of the league that Hyderabad could quite conceivably lose all their remaining games and drop out of playoff contention. Three wins would take their total to 38 points, which would guarantee them qualification. Even two wins and a draw would do, provided that stalemate came against Mumbai City.
Current position: 2
Played: 15 | Points: 29
Remaining fixtures: Kerala Blasters (February 19), Odisha FC (February 24), Bengaluru FC (February 27), Chennaiyin FC (March 3), Jamshedpur FC (March 7).
Like Hyderabad, ATK Mohun Bagan need three wins to guarantee qualification, but have an easier go of things. They could lose both their games to title rivals Kerala and Jamshedpur, and could still make it by virtue of defeating Odisha, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin. Even if ATKMB are restricted to two wins from their final five games, they could qualify by avoiding a loss in the other three games.
Current position: 3
Played: 15 | Points: 28
Remaining fixture: Chennaiyin FC (February 20), NorthEast United (February 25), Hyderabad FC (March 1), Odisha FC (March 4), ATK Mohun Bagan (March 7).
Three wins and a draw will guarantee qualification for Jamshedpur FC, however they face two tricky fixtures against title rivals Hyderabad and ATKMB. Jamshedpur ought to have too much firepower for NEUFC and Chennaiyin, which makes a win against Odisha all that more critical.
Current position: 4
Played: 15 | Points: 26
Remaining fixtures: ATK Mohun Bagan (February 19), Hyderabad FC (February 23), Chennaiyin FC (February 26), Mumbai City FC (March 2), FC Goa (March 6).
Kerala Blasters occupy the last playoff spot, but are only three points behind league-leaders Hyderabad, with a game in hand. The equation for the Blasters is simple — four wins guarantees qualification, but given their opponents in the run-in, that’s easier said than done. Defeating Mumbai in their penultimate game would be a huge boon, as that would mean Kerala would only require three wins instead of four, if Bengaluru FC drop points in their final four games as well.
Ergo, Kerala could lose their games against title rivals ATKMB and Hyderabad, but would still qualify by defeating Chennaiyin, Mumbai and Goa in their last three games, all while requiring BFC to drop points.
Current position: 5
Played: 16 | Points: 25
Remaining fixtures: SC East Bengal (February 22), FC Goa (February 26), Kerala Blasters (March 2), Hyderabad FC (March 5).
Greg Stewart’s injury-time penalty to hand Jamshedpur a 3-2 win over Mumbai in their most recent game could have huge repercussions. Not only were the defending champions denied a chance to dent the points total of those above them, they lost a crucial point approaching the run-in.
Mumbai can reach a maximum of 37 points this season, which would require them beating both Kerala and Hyderabad in their final two games, but those two teams could still qualify even after losing to Mumbai. Mumbai’s fate is not in their own hands, and they require other teams doing them a favour against the teams above MCFC in the table.
Current position: 6
Played: 17 | Points: 23
Remaining fixtures: Odisha FC (February 21), ATK Mohun Bagan (February 27), SC East Bengal (March 5).
A 1-2 loss to minnows NorthEast in their most recent game struck a hammer blow to BFC’s playoff hopes. Like Mumbai, Bengaluru are dependent on the clubs above them dropping points, but also have the advantage of facing only one of them in their run in. BFC will go into their game against ATK Mohun Bagan with an extra three days’ worth of rest — which in an attritional season could be quite crucial.
Thus, it is not inconceivable for Bengaluru to win all of their remaining three games, which would take them up to 32 points. However, they will need all five clubs above to drop points against minnows – a scenario that seems quite unlikely – a miracle, if anything.
Current position: 7
Played: 17 | Points: 22
Remaining fixtures: Bengaluru FC (February 21), ATK Mohun Bagan (February 24), Jamshedpur FC (March 4).
A loss to Bengaluru FC would effectively rule out Odisha from top four spot, with any other points dropped in their final two games against title contenders ATKMB and Jamshedpur mathematically ruling Odisha out.
Even if Odisha win all their remaining three games, they will still require most of the other teams above them to only deal in draws, while also needing Goa, SCEB and NEUFC to pick up multiple wins — an extremely unlikely scenario.
Current position: 8
Played: 17 | Points: 20
Remaining fixtures: Jamshedpur FC (February 20) Kerala Blasters (February 26), ATK Mohun Bagan (March 3).
Chennaiyin are only barely in mathematical contention for the semi-finals at the moment — a loss to Jamshedpur would eliminate them. The former champions face title contenders in their run-in and could conceivably lose all three of their remaining games.
Current position: 9
Played: 17 | Points: 18
Remaining fixtures: Hyderabad FC (February 19), Mumbai City (February 26), Kerala Blasters (March 6).
Nothing less than a win against Hyderabad keeps Goa in contention, as any dropped points would rule them out mathematically.
Current position: 10 (Eliminated)
Played: 18 | Points: 13
Remaining fixtures: Jamshedpur FC (February 25), SC East Bengal (February 28).
Khalid Jamil’s side will be hoping to avoid an ignominious last-placed finish, and an impressive 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in their most recent game ought to give them plenty of hope, even if their season is effectively over.
Current position: 11 (Eliminated)
Played: 17 | Points: 10
Remaining fixtures: Mumbai City (February 22), NorthEast United (February 28), Bengaluru FC (March 5).
SC East Bengal have nothing left to play for, but could strike a few blows in the playoff race against MCFC and BFC.