White House officials mull over life after the pandemic, but there’s still no clear plan | Latest Headlines

“We believe that we are now going in the right direction,” he added. “The best-case scenario, as I and my colleagues have often described, is that with the tools that we have — vaccination, boosting, testing, masking and all the other mitigations that we know about — when you have a level of community protection, which is the level of immunity throughout the community, we will reach a stage, and I hope that it’s sooner rather than later, when this will not dominate our lives.”

Nationally, as of Monday, Covid-19 cases were down 43% from the week before, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and infections were trending down in nearly every state. The data also showed that hospitalizations last week fell 19% from the week prior, and new hospital admissions were down — a promising sign that the downward trend will continue.

Yet federal officials have remained mum about any plans for lifting certain Covid-19 policies and returning to some version of normal.

Meanwhile, some leading public health experts and state governors have called for such plans to be released as soon as possible.