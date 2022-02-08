White House officials mull over life after the pandemic, but there’s still no clear plan | Latest Headlines

“We believe that we are now going in the right direction,” he added. “The best-case scenario, as I and my colleagues have often described, is that with the tools that we have — vaccination, boosting, testing, masking and all the other mitigations that we know about — when you have a level of community protection, which is the level of immunity throughout the community, we will reach a stage, and I hope that it’s sooner rather than later, when this will not dominate our lives.”
Nationally, as of Monday, Covid-19 cases were down 43% from the week before, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and infections were trending down in nearly every state. The data also showed that hospitalizations last week fell 19% from the week prior, and new hospital admissions were down — a promising sign that the downward trend will continue.
Yet federal officials have remained mum about any plans for lifting certain Covid-19 policies and returning to some version of normal.
Meanwhile, some leading public health experts and state governors have called for such plans to be released as soon as possible.
The types of guidance that state officials and public health experts seek include at what metric, such as which level of community transmission or hospital rates, can we declare the end of the pandemic and lift restrictions, as well as which mitigation measures should lift first as communities transition out of the pandemic and into a greater state of normalcy.