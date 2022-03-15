White House will announce steps aimed at closing gender and racial wage gaps







Video above: U.S. Girls’s Soccer reaches $24 million deal in equal pay disputeThe Biden administration on Tuesday will announce a collection of steps aimed toward closing the gender and racial wage gaps, with Vice President Kamala Harris internet hosting a digital White Home assembly to mark Equal Pay Day.The steps embrace a brand new regulation throughout the federal workforce banning using prior wage historical past within the hiring and pay-setting processes for workers, which the administration stated in a reality sheet can “assist break the cycle of previous arbitrary and probably discriminatory pay that may comply with girls and staff of shade from job to job, entrenching gender and racial pay gaps over time.”President Joe Biden may even signal an govt order to restrict federal contractors’ entry to the earlier pay historical past of candidates and workers when figuring out salaries, and the administration stated it would search to make sure equitable entry to “good-paying” jobs, noting the “relative underrepresentation” of ladies in lots of well-compensated occupations.”For over 25 years, Equal Pay Day has helped draw consideration to gender-based pay disparities by highlighting how far into a brand new yr a lady should work, on common, to earn what a person did within the earlier yr,” Biden stated Monday in a proclamation.”This yr, Equal Pay Day falls on March 15, the earliest we now have ever marked the event. The sooner that Equal Pay Day arrives, the nearer our Nation has come to attaining pay equity. However whereas we must always have fun the progress we now have made, as I’ve stated prior to now, we shouldn’t be glad till Equal Pay Day is not obligatory in any respect,” he added.Biden may even ship remarks marking the event.In line with Division of Labor estimates launched Tuesday, Black girls misplaced $39.three billion and Hispanic girls misplaced $46.7 billion in wages in 2019 in contrast with their white male counterparts as a consequence of their participation in what the division phrases “low-wage sectors” like caregiving and hospitality.”Girls have — significantly girls of shade — have traditionally been in jobs overrepresented in sectors the place they’re paid much less,” a senior administration official informed reporters Monday. “The administration is growing entry to good-paying jobs for girls and other people of shade in sectors the place jobs are being created … and the place girls have traditionally been underrepresented.”Harris will probably be joined at Tuesday’s gathering by present and former members of the U.S. Girls’s Nationwide Workforce, who reached a $24 million settlement final month on an equal pay dispute with U.S. Soccer. The dispute, which dated again to a March 2019 gender-discrimination lawsuit in opposition to U.S. Soccer, was resolved with each events agreeing to equal charges of pay for girls’s and males’s nationwide groups.Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Workplace of Personnel Administration Director Kiran Ahuja and different Cupboard secretaries are additionally anticipated to take part in Tuesday’s assembly.The bulletins are anticipated to construct on different steps the administration has taken, together with in its COVID-19 reduction package deal, which supplied monetary help for little one care staff. The White Home estimates that greater than 9 in 10 little one care staff are girls, and greater than four in 10 are girls of shade.In Monday’s proclamation, Biden repeated requires Congress to move the Paycheck Equity Act, which he stated “would assist mitigate sex-based pay discrimination whereas guaranteeing better transparency and reporting of disparities in wages.”The invoice, which did not clear the Senate final yr, would “present more practical treatments to victims of discrimination within the fee of wages on the premise of intercourse,” in response to the legislative textual content.

Video above: U.S. Girls’s Soccer reaches $24 million deal in equal pay dispute The Biden administration on Tuesday will announce a collection of steps aimed toward closing the gender and racial wage gaps, with Vice President Kamala Harris internet hosting a digital White Home assembly to mark Equal Pay Day. The steps embrace a brand new regulation throughout the federal workforce banning using prior wage historical past within the hiring and pay-setting processes for workers, which the administration stated in a reality sheet can “assist break the cycle of previous arbitrary and probably discriminatory pay that may comply with girls and staff of shade from job to job, entrenching gender and racial pay gaps over time.” President Joe Biden may even signal an govt order to restrict federal contractors’ entry to the earlier pay historical past of candidates and workers when figuring out salaries, and the administration stated it would search to make sure equitable entry to “good-paying” jobs, noting the “relative underrepresentation” of ladies in lots of well-compensated occupations. “For over 25 years, Equal Pay Day has helped draw consideration to gender-based pay disparities by highlighting how far into a brand new yr a lady should work, on common, to earn what a person did within the earlier yr,” Biden stated Monday in a proclamation. “This yr, Equal Pay Day falls on March 15, the earliest we now have ever marked the event. The sooner that Equal Pay Day arrives, the nearer our Nation has come to attaining pay equity. However whereas we must always have fun the progress we now have made, as I’ve stated prior to now, we shouldn’t be glad till Equal Pay Day is not obligatory in any respect,” he added. Biden may even ship remarks marking the event. In line with Division of Labor estimates launched Tuesday, Black girls misplaced $39.three billion and Hispanic girls misplaced $46.7 billion in wages in 2019 in contrast with their white male counterparts as a consequence of their participation in what the division phrases “low-wage sectors” like caregiving and hospitality. “Girls have — significantly girls of shade — have traditionally been in jobs overrepresented in sectors the place they’re paid much less,” a senior administration official informed reporters Monday. “The administration is growing entry to good-paying jobs for girls and other people of shade in sectors the place jobs are being created … and the place girls have traditionally been underrepresented.” Harris will probably be joined at Tuesday’s gathering by present and former members of the U.S. Girls’s Nationwide Workforce, who reached a $24 million settlement final month on an equal pay dispute with U.S. Soccer. The dispute, which dated again to a March 2019 gender-discrimination lawsuit in opposition to U.S. Soccer, was resolved with each events agreeing to equal charges of pay for girls’s and males’s nationwide groups. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Workplace of Personnel Administration Director Kiran Ahuja and different Cupboard secretaries are additionally anticipated to take part in Tuesday’s assembly. The bulletins are anticipated to construct on different steps the administration has taken, together with in its COVID-19 reduction package deal, which supplied monetary help for little one care staff. The White Home estimates that greater than 9 in 10 little one care staff are girls, and greater than four in 10 are girls of shade. In Monday’s proclamation, Biden repeated requires Congress to move the Paycheck Equity Act, which he stated “would assist mitigate sex-based pay discrimination whereas guaranteeing better transparency and reporting of disparities in wages.” The invoice, which did not clear the Senate final yr, would “present more practical treatments to victims of discrimination within the fee of wages on the premise of intercourse,” in response to the legislative textual content.





Source link