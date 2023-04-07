White Is Named Warden

Tamika White has been named warden at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.

The newly-named warden spent seven years of her 20-year corrections career working for private corrections firms.

She began working at Bassett in 2021 as deputy warden and has been interim warden at that prison for several months.

Miss White was confirmed by the State Senate as warden last month.

The Mabel Bassett Correctional Center warden is a graduate of Langston University and received a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Central Oklahoma.