White Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges After Attacking Black Teens

A white man in Volusia County, Florida, (yes, this is another “Florida man” story) was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly went on a racist rampage physically and verbally attacking two Black high school students and a third teen.
According to ClickOrlando.com, 58-year-old Richard Burnham was arrested on charges of criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. All of those charges came with a hate crime enhancement because he’s accused of slinging around racial slurs while he was on his white supremacists gone wild attack.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Burnham confronted the group of teens around 3 p.m. Saturday while they were at a gas station minding their own Black business and pumping gas. After reportedly dropping a few N-bombs, Burnham is accused of taking a pipe from his truck and using it to smash the window of the car the teens were riding in.
“Somebody hit our window with a pole, we don’t know what type,” one of the teens said to a 911 dispatcher. “We don’t know what type of weapon it is but it was heavy and it shattered our window. He hit us. We kind of like pulled—we tried to like pull out of the way so he couldn’t hit us again and my friend got out of the car to, like, say ‘What are you doing?’ and he tried to come back and hit us, so we left because we were scared.”
The 17 and 18-year-old victims also said Burnham followed their car for a couple of miles after they pulled off.
When the police caught up with Burnham, he told him the teens threatened him and shot at him with an airsoft gun. The only problem there is the police said none of the teens had an airsoft gun and Burnham never called the police or alerted the gas station clerk about the likely imaginary threats or the likely imaginary airsoft gun.
Burnham was booked into the Volusia County Jail and released on a $40,000 bond Wednesday night.
