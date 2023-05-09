White Settlement police arrest woman who shot at boyfriend

On Monday, a woman used to be arrested in White Settlement after firing a shot at her boyfriend and taking pictures rounds inside of the house after officials arrived, in line with the White Settlement Police Department.

The incident passed off within the 300 block of Pemberton Street, the place Alissa Howard, 37, fired a spherical at her boyfriend after which pointed the gun at him as he fled out the entrance door. Howard then persisted firing a couple of pictures inside of the house after officials arrived at the scene, police stated. At roughly 10:30 p.m. that night time, Howard surrendered to police and used to be taken into custody.