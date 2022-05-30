White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson likely headed for injured list after suffering groin strain

Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson appears to be headed to the injured list.

Anderson exited Sunday’s game against the Cubs — an eventual 5-4 for the White Sox in 12 innings — after injuring himself while trying to field a ground ball in the fifth. He left the game with assistance from training staff. Danny Mendick replaced him in the lineup. The club later announced the injury as a right groin strain.

Although the extent of the injury is not yet known, White Sox manager Tony La Russa said after the game that Anderson would be going on the injured list.

“It’s definitely a groin issue,” La Russa said. “The severity is going to depend on the further check, but he’s going on the IL for sure.”

Anderson will be evaluated further on Monday.

Regardless of how long Anderson is out, it’s a crucial loss for a White Sox team that has struggled to find its expected level in 2022. In 40 games, Anderson this year has slashed .356/.393/.503 with five home runs, nine doubles and seven stolen bases. Given the depressed levels of offense thus far and Anderson’s capable defense at a premium position, those are MVP-caliber numbers through the first quarter of the season.

The White Sox this season are angling to repeat as AL Central champions and also make the postseason for a third straight year. However, they’ve hovered around the .500 mark for much of the year thus far. Sunday’s win pushed them to 23-23.