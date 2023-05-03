White Sox closer Liam Hendriks set to begin rehab assignment on way back from successful cancer battle

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks introduced his remission and cancer-free standing after present process remedy for Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The Australian local disclosed his analysis in January and finished a number of rounds of chemotherapy, with the overall spherical culminating in early April. Hendriks is now focusing on returning to the sector after receiving the sure news.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers shared on Twitter that Hendriks was once within the White Sox clubhouse on Tuesday and can begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Wednesday. It is predicted that Hendriks’ rehab procedure can be intensive due to his want for a complete ramp-up, however any development is encouraging.

Hendriks is a three-time All-Star with an ERA+ of 109 and a 4.58 Okay/BB ratio throughout 12 seasons within the MLB. He changed into recognized for his breakout season on the age of 30 in 2019, posting an excellent ERA of two.26 with 359 strikeouts in 239 innings since then. Hendriks’ eventual go back to the suffering White Sox group will unquestionably be important, affecting extra than simply his pitching efficiency.