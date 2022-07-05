White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting | Oklahoma News

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball on Monday about suspending their game towards the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing a minimum of six individuals.

After talking with MLB and make contact with with native authorities, the game started on time. The postgame fireworks present was canceled, and a second of silence was noticed earlier than the primary pitch.

“Our hearts are with the Highland Park community,” the White Sox stated in an announcement. “The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy.”

The gunman wounded a minimum of 30 and despatched tons of of marchers, dad and mom with strollers and kids on bicycles fleeing in terror, police stated. A 22-year-old man recognized as an individual of curiosity was taken into custody following an hourslong manhunt.

Several close by cities canceled occasions, together with parades and fireworks, a few of them noting on the time that the Highland Park shooter was nonetheless at giant.

“Something need to change,” White Sox nearer Liam Hendriks stated. “Something needs to be done, something needs to happen because there’s too many people losing their lives.”

The July 4 shooting was simply the most recent to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, church buildings, grocery shops and now neighborhood parades have all develop into killing grounds in latest months.

“Unfortunately, it’s almost daily,” White Sox supervisor Tony La Russa stated of the shootings. “Way too incessantly.

“Even when there’s an explanation, there’s no explanation. It doesn’t make sense.”

Highland Park is a close-knit neighborhood of about 30,000 individuals situated on the shores of Lake Michigan simply north of Chicago, with mansions and sprawling lakeside estates which have lengthy drawn the wealthy and typically well-known, together with NBA legend Michael Jordan, who lived within the metropolis for years when he performed for the Chicago Bulls.

“What happened today in Highland Park was horrifying and senseless,” the Bulls stated in a statement. “Over the years, Highland Park has been home to many members of Bulls nation, including a number of Bulls players and staff. Our connection with the community is personal, and it holds a particularly special place in our heart.

“We are grieving with the community and everyone affected, and we support them as we all mourn this tragedy.”

The Cubs said they “ are heartbroken and grief-stricken ” over the violence. The NFL’s Bears called the shooting “ senseless and disgraceful,” and the NHL’s Blackhawks also expressed their grief.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live, work and play, and this simply cannot be accepted as commonplace,” the Blackhawks said in their assertion.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports